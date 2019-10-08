The Orono Spartans started fast and never let up in a 45-7 win over DeLaSalle on Saturday, Oct. 5, using their winning formula of dominating up front on both sides of the ball.
Orono used a variety of offensive weapons and smothering defense that kept the Islanders off balance all day.
“We played great today – came out on the first kickoff and set the tone for the game. I’m really proud of our team – throughout the year we continue to get curves thrown at us but we always respond and it will make us a better team for the section playoffs," coach Joe McPherson said.
Danny Striggow got his first touchdown of the day early in the first quarter on a 1-yard run that gave Orono the lead at 7-0. Later in the first quarter, Noah Arneson returned a DeLaSalle punt 48 yards that made the score 14-0. Orono put up three scores in the second quarter, Teddy Deters on at quarterback pushed the lead to 21-0. Nick Ruhland then hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Deters and a short time later scored on 15-yard run that sent Orono into the locker room at half up 33-0.
The Spartans kept the pressure on in the third quarter when Danny Striggow broke through the DeLaSalle defense and raced 42 yards for a touchdown to give Orono a 39-0 lead.
“Danny Striggow and Nick Ruhland had a huge game — it was fun to see our captains take charge and lead us to victory today," McPherson commented.
Orono would get its final points on the longest play of the day late in the third quarter when Aiden Mueller scored on a 64-yard run. Orono had its best game of the season amassing 308 yards, 260 on the ground.
Defensively, the Spartans gave up just 88 yards in total offense to the Islanders. The Spartans leading tackler was John McCuskey recording two tackles for loss with Noah Arneson and Shea Albrecht each getting big interceptions. Offensively, Striggow had 121 yards rushing on just 11 carries and two touchdowns, Ruhland had two catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns, and Deters was an efficient 3 of 4 passing for 48 yards and accounted for two touchdowns.
Orono (2-4) will host section rival Holy Angels (3-3) Friday at Pesonen Stadium.
“This week’s game against Holy Angels will be fun — it is Senior Night and we get to celebrate what our seniors have done the last four years. Holy Angels is also a big section opponent, so we get a chance to see where we stand before playoffs start in a couple weeks," McPherson said.