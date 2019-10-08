The Orono girls soccer team ended its regular season with five straight shutout victories and will enter the Section 6A Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
The Spartans defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 5, in their regular season finale. Senior midfielder Gabby Hrykas scored the lone goal on a header.
The Spartans also defeated Holy Family Catholic 2-0 on Thursday, Oct. 3, as seniors Ally Swenson and Sadie Koltes recorded goals.
The Spartans ended up sharing the Wright County Conference title with Waconia as both teams finished the conference schedule with a record of 8-0-1.
With their 10-3-3 overall record, the Spartans received the No. 1 seed in section 6A and will receive a first round bye in the 15-team section. The Spartans will face the winner of the match between No. 8-seed Maranatha Christian Academy and No. 9-seed Becker on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The Spartans have been a balanced team offensively this season as 10 players have scored multiple goals, but no player has more than six.
Freshman midfielder Nora Chouanard leads the way with six goals and four assists. Senior midfielder Reiley Prueter has five goals and three assists, while Koltes is third on the team with four goals and six assists.
Looking further ahead in the section tournament, the Spartans could face No. 4-seed Heritage Christian Academy in the semifinal round. Potential section championship game opponents include No. 2-seed Monticello and No. 3-seed Watertown-Mayer.
The Mound-Westonka White Hawks are the No. 13 seed in the section and were scheduled to play Heritage Christian Academy in a first round match on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Orono boys
receive No. 2 Seed
The Orono boys soccer team finished its regular season with a pair of draws against Holy Family Catholic on Oct. 3 and Breck on Oct. 5 to finish the with an overall record of 12-2-2.
Before the two ties, the Spartans had won 10 straight matches dating back to Sept. 5. The team hasn’t lost a match since a 3-2 setback to Monticello back on Sept. 3.
The Spartans received the No. 2 seed in the Section 6A Tournament and were scheduled to face No. 15-seed Heritage Christian Academy in a first round match on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The Spartans have six players on the roster who have scored at least four goals this season, making them a hard team to defend on the offensive half of the field.
Sophomore midfielder Ben Summers leads the way with 10 goals and four assists, while senior forward Reece Clifford is another dynamic player with seven goals and six assists.
Other key offensive players include sophomore midfielder Andy Dewitt (five goals), junior midfielder Will Johnston (four goals, four assists), sophomore forward Ben Halloff (four goals, four assists), and junior forward Fin Rohrer (four goals, one assist).
If the Spartans get past Heritage Christian Academy in the first round, they would face either No. 7-seed Rockford or No. 10-seed Mound Westonka in the quarterfinal round on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Mound Westonka finished with a regular season record of 6-10, but ended the regular season on a high note with a 2-1 victory over Providence Academy.
Holy Family Catholic is the No. 3 seed on the same side of the bracket as Orono, while Waconia looms as the No. 1 seed on the opposite side of the bracket.
Trojan girls get No. 3 seed in 6AA
The Wayzata girls soccer team concluded its regular season on a high note with a 6-1 victory over Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The victory capped an up and down regular season for the Trojans that featured two three-game losing streaks and a four-game winning streak.
The Trojans will take their 8-6-2 overall record into the Section 6AA Tournament where they received the No. 3 seed. The Trojans will host No. 6-seed Hopkins in a quarterfinal match on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The Trojans and Royals met twice during the regular season with the Trojans winning 4-0 on Sept. 10 and 2-0 on Sept. 26.
Offensive leaders for the Trojans this season have included seniors Maya Turner and Megan Prazich, along with junior Abby Brantner.
Minneapolis Washburn is the No. 2 seed in the section and a potential semifinal opponent for the Trojans should they get past Hopkins in the first round.
On the opposite side of the bracket, Cretin-Derham Hall is the No. 1 seed in the section.
The Section 6AA semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, while the championship match is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Trojan boys are No. 4 seed in tough 6AA
The Wayzata boys soccer team finished the regular season with a record of 8-5-3 and will enter the Section 6AA Tournament as the No. 4 seed.
The Trojans capped their regular season with a 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 5. Senior Ryan Almaer, junior Charlie Kassmir and freshman Mike Orlov all scored goals for the Trojans in the victory.
Wayzata is set to face No. 5-seed Robbinsdale Armstrong in a quarterfinal match on Thursday, Oct. 10. If the Trojans get past the Falcons, they would likely face No. 1-seed Minneapolis Washburn in the semifinal round on Saturday, Oct. 12.
No. 2-seed St. Louis Park and No. 3-seed Minneapolis Southwest are the top contenders on the opposite side of the bracket.
Senior midfielder Evan Mcgoogan leads the team in scoring this season with four goals and six assists. Kassmir and senior midfielder Ben Luedtke each have four goals apiece for the Trojans.