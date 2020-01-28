The 2019-2020 college basketball season didn’t get off to a real fantastic start for Colton Codute and the St. John’s University men’s basketball team. In their season opener on Nov. 8, the Johnnies fell 78-56 to Nebraska Wesleyan and Codute, a 2018 graduate of Orono High School, scored just seven points and committed an uncharacteristic seven turnovers.
Since then, the Johnnies have won 17 straight games to rise to No. 2 in the latest d3hoops.com poll. Codute, meanwhile, is having a breakout season, establishing himself as one of the best three-point shooters in the MIAC with an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio to boot.
Codute has started all 18 games for the Johnnies, is fourth on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game, and is shooting 43.6% (41-of-94) from three-point range. His game management and ball control statistics include a team-leading 54 assists compared to only 25 turnovers.
During the team’s current 17-game winning streak, the sophomore guard has had a number of big-time performances.
In a clash of top-10 teams on Jan. 11, the Johnnies defeated rival St. Thomas 87-70. Codute played a team-high 35 minutes in the victory and recorded 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and no turnovers.
In the Johnnies’ 80-62 victory over St. Mary’s on Jan. 15, Codute sank six three-pointers for 18 points to go along with a career-high seven assists.
“I just kind of got in a rhythm and was able to get a few open looks that kind of sparked us in the second half,” Codute said in a post-game interview posted on gojohnnies.com.
The team’s most recent victory was a 78-71 triumph over Carleton where the Johnnies had to rally late to preserve their winning streak.
Codute made several key plays down the stretch and finished with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting including 3-of-5 from three point range.
When asked after the St. Mary’s victory how the Johnnies would keep their winning streak going, Codute replied, “Defensively I think is the biggest thing. We just have to be locked in at all times and not let our guard down and we’ll be fine.”