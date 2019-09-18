ORONO — An Orono local brought home not only walleye but $15,000 by winning the National Walleye Tour on Sept. 17 at Devils Lake, North Dakota.
John Hoyer weighed in a total of 67.73 pounds of walleye over three days winning him the Ranger 621FS Pro package including a 300-horsepower Mecury outboard, $15,000 in prize money and $2,225 in Anglers Advantage cash, according to a news release from Cabela’s, which puts on the event with partner Bass Pro Shops.
In 2015, Hoyer won co-angler of the year and the following year started competing as a professional walleye fisherman, the release says.
“I’m numb; I have no idea how it feels. It’s not like anything,” Hoyer said in the release. “It’s not real. You don’t get the chance to win very often. I’ve had three of those chances in one year and two went my way.”