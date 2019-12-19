Orono senior Danny Striggow will be trading in his red and blue Spartans uniform for a maroon and gold one next year.
Striggow officially committed to play football at the University of Minnesota by signing a letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Striggow is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound player who filled a variety of roles for the Spartans during his high school career, but is projected to play on the defensive line in college.
The fact that he will be playing football in college at all is something that has come together over the past year. Both of Striggow’s older brothers – Jackson and Bobby – are currently wrestlers at University of Michigan. Danny is currently the top-ranked wrestler in the Class AA 220-pound weight class, and many thought it was likely that he would follow his older brothers’ footsteps.
“My junior year, I didn’t really think much of playing football in college,” Striggow said. “I was more set on wrestling just because I didn’t think I was of the Division I level in football.”
The University of Iowa was the first major college program to offer Striggow a football scholarship and after that news leaked out, the floodgates opened.
“That next week I started getting a bunch of phone calls from schools I hadn’t heard of, schools I had heard of, and it just kind of took off from there,” he said.
Striggow said he didn’t talk to anyone from the University of Minnesota until last May or June. That’s when Gopher coaches came to Orono to watch him work out and invited him to a camp. While at the camp, the Gophers offered him a scholarship and in early August he verbally committed to the Gophers.
“I didn’t originally want to go anywhere in Minnesota just because of how close it is to home, but when I met with coach (P.J.) Fleck for the first time, he explained to me that it’s not going to feel like I’m that close to home. I’m going to be busy. I’m going to be part of a family out there. It’s going to feel like I’m eight hours away all the time,” Striggow said. “They’ve just done a really good job of including me as part of their family and now it’s finally official.”
Striggow was one of 26 athletes to sign with the Gophers on National Signing Day.