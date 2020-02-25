When Joe McPherson decided to take over head coaching duties of the Orono High School wrestling team in 2011, the Spartans had four varsity wrestlers — 10 short of being able to put a full lineup on the mat in a dual match.
This weekend (Feb. 27-29), the Spartans will compete in the Class 2A State Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center for the first time in school history, representing the program’s dramatic ascension in status and relevancy in just nine years.
“When I decided to take the job, they were debating becoming a co-op team with Mound Westonka,” McPherson said. “I said ‘we have to do things a certain way and just stay consistent with our discipline and eventually it will start to grow.’ It’s just been steadily improving over the last nine or 10 years.”
The Spartans have 36 wrestlers in the program this season in grades 7-12, marking the first time during McPherson’s tenure that they have had more than 30 individuals go out for the team. The numbers in the youth program (K-6) are even better with more than 60 kids participating this year.
“We’ve really started to gain some momentum,” McPherson said. “Our youth coach Eric Seppelt and my assistant coach Jason Stripling are the guys who have helped build the program with their technique and enthusiasm for the program.”
Dedicated coaches and increased participation numbers are certainly part of the comeback story of the Orono wrestling program, but it’s also impossible to ignore the impact made by the Striggow family.
Jackson Striggow was an eighth grader and one of the four varsity wrestlers on the 2011 team McPherson inherited during his first year as head coach. Jackson won a state title at 182 pounds as a senior in 2015 to become Orono’s first individual state wrestling champion since 1979.
Younger brother Bobby Striggow followed in Jackson’s footsteps and won his state title at 220 pounds as a senior in 2018. Then last year, in 2019, Danny Striggow won his first state title at 220 pounds as a junior. Three brothers and three state championships for a program that almost ceased to exist independently.
“It’s obviously really unique and all of them worked really hard and have their different aspects that they’re really good at on the wrestling mat,” McPherson said. “Their mom and dad (Michelle and Jeff) are just unbelievable people and they’ve been really huge to the support of our program.”
The family wrestling tradition extends far beyond the three Striggow brothers who have been the backbone of the Orono program for the better part of the last decade.
“My dad grew up wrestling in Michigan and all of his brothers wrestled as well. I’ve got cousins and uncles who have won state championships and wrestled in college,” Danny said. “The first sport my oldest brother tried was wrestling and from there we just kind of followed one after another.”
While Jackson and Bobby Striggow are both currently members of the University of Michigan wrestling team, Danny has decided not to follow in their footsteps this time around. In fact, despite offers from college wrestling programs, Danny has decided to play football at the University of Minnesota after he graduates from Orono this spring.
“It was a very tough decision and I didn’t really know until about a week before I committed,” Danny said. “It really came down to opportunities after college and me wanting to pave my own trail. Everything really aligned with me for football and to be able to play at a school like Minnesota is a great opportunity.”
Danny said another factor that played into his decision was Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. “He’s just got all the energy in the world packed into one guy and I really like that because I’m a really outgoing kid. His personality aligns with mine and I like his values and the culture he’s developing there.”
Before football becomes his focus, Danny is looking to defend his state championship at 220 pounds this weekend. He breezed through his three opponents in the section 5AA tournament last weekend, pinning all three in convincing fashion.
“After last year, I know I will have a target on my head,” Danny said. “Everyone is going to be a fierce competitor. I just need to go out and compete, wrestle hard, and wrestle my style.”
While defending his individual state title will be a big part of this weekend, Striggow seems more proud about the fact that the Spartans will be competing in St. Paul as a team.
“It’s been cool to see the transformation from having just four kids on varsity to now where we have a full roster and guys battling for positions,” Striggow said. “To be able to be the first team in school history to make it to the state tournament, we’ll always be that team in the history books.”
While Striggow is certainly the headliner in Orono’s lineup, there are a number of other outstanding wrestlers on the roster who helped get the Spartans to St. Paul this weekend.
Senior Jacob Schmid won the section championship at 145 pounds and will take a 36-14 record into the state tournament.
“Jacob is a quiet leader who gets it done on the mat,” McPherson said. “He’s one of those guys who just puts in a lot of time and does great work.”
The heavier weight classes are the strongest part of Orono’s lineup this year, including John McCuskey (160), Noah Arneson (170), Johnny Harstad (182), David Wilfert (195), Striggow (220) and Shea Albrecht (285). Harstad, Wilfert and Albrecht will join Schmid and Striggow as individual state competitors this weekend.
“Our upper weights are solid guys and that’s who pulled us through against Totino-Grace in the section championship,” McPherson said. “All of those guys are just leaders, they’re football players and they take leadership in the wrestling room.”
Like the program itself, the team’s practice space was literally built from the ground up as it can be found in the basement of Orono High School. The school’s athletic facilities have been greatly improved thanks to the opening of the new Orono Activities Center last year, and the wrestling facilities are no exception. After practicing for many years in a secondary gym at Orono Middle School, the team now has its own dedicated space they helped create.
“We built this room ourselves. All of the athletes came in and built the floor and put the hard work into it,” McPherson said. “That was a cool thing. We said, let’s do it on our own and build the room we’re going to be successful in.”
From a basement in Long Lake to a stadium in St. Paul, this Orono team is clearly going in one direction: up.