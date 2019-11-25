The journey to the Xcel Energy Center and Minnesota’s most storied state tournament has begun as the boys high school hockey season is underway.
Boys teams from the Lake Minnetonka were shutout from the state tournament last year, but are looking to change that this season.
Orono
The Orono Spartans begin the 2019-20 campaign as the No. 6-ranked team in the Class A preseason rankings released by Let’s Play Hockey.
The Spartans return their top two scorers and the No. 1 goaltender from last year’s team, which posted an 18-10 record and lost to Delano in the section championship game.
Senior forward Zack Simon headlines the list of returning varsity players after scoring 25 goals and recording 24 assists during his junior season.
Also returning is senior forward Nick Mohs-Messerli, who recorded an even 18 goals and 18 assists last season.
Other key returning skaters include junior forward Jamie Bazil and senior defenseman Jack Anderson. Bazil scored 10 goals and added 13 assists as a sophomore last season, while Anderson contributed three goals and 11 assists from the blue line.
Senior Finn Grandy returns at the all-important goaltender position. Grandy split time at the position last year, going 11-5 with five shutouts and a 1.74 goals against average.
The Spartans opened their 2019-20 regular season by hosting a pair of outstate teams on back-to-back nights Nov. 22-23.
The Spartans and No. 4-ranked East Grand Forks played to a 2-2 draw on Friday, Nov. 22. The Spartans got second period goals from junior Hadley Stephenson and freshman Bradley Walker to take a 2-0 lead, but the Green Wave responded with two third-period goals. Grandy made 26 saves to help save the tie.
The Spartans responded on Saturday, Nov. 23, with a 4-1 victory over No. 7-ranked Alexandria. Simon scored twice in the win, while Mohs-Messerli also recorded a goal. Bazil assisted on all four goals and Anderson picked up a pair of assists as well. Grandy once again got the start between the pipes, making 18 saves to earn his first victory of the season.
The Spartans will host Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 30, before traveling to Breck on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Mound Westonka
The Mound Westonka White Hawks are off to a 2-0 start after opening weekend victories over Mankato East and New Ulm.
The White Hawks will be looking for new faces to step up in the offensive zone after their top five scorers from last year all graduated.
Senior forward Blake Harmer (four goals, six assists last year), sophomore forward Michael Doshan (eight goals, four assists) and junior defenseman Trent Bowe (six goals, 12 assists) are the team’s leading returning scorers.
Doshan, Harmer and Bowe all registered goals in the team’s season opener, a 5-2 win over Mankato East on Nov. 22. Seniors Adam Nobs and Jacob Gutekunst also scored goals in the victory. Junior goaltender Harrison Moen made 15 saves to earn his first victory of the season.
In the team’s 5-2 victory over New Ulm on Nov. 23, freshman Max Krebsbach recorded a hat trick to help lift the team to the victory. Bowe added a goal and an assist, while junior goaltender Elijah Goetz made 29 saves to earn the win between the pipes.
The White Hawks will be back in action Nov. 29-30 when they play in the Marshall Tiger Thanksgiving Classic. The team will face Fargo Davies on Nov. 29 and either Pine City or Marshall on Nov. 30.
Wayzata
The Wayzata Trojans opened their 2019-20 season in the annual Turkey Trot tournament, which included a loaded field with Edina, Maple Grove and Moorhead.
The Trojans fell 4-1 to Moorhead in their opener on Nov. 23 and then suffered a tough 3-2 overtime loss to Edina on Nov. 24.
The Trojans lost their top four scorers from last season to graduation, including Joel Matthews, Tommy Bergsland, Luc Monney and Luke Fairchild.
Senior forwards Jack Kimlinger (13 goals, 14 assists last year) and Ben Luedtke (11 goals, five assists) are the team’s two most proven scorers who are back from last year’s squad.
The Trojans will also have new faces in the net after graduating a pair of senior goaltenders last year.
In the team’s loss to Edina, Kimlinger and junior forward Dylan Lewis each recorded a goal and an assist. Senior goaltender Garret Bonello made 25 saves in the overtime loss.
The Trojans will be heading to Northern Minnesota this weekend for games against Hermantown (Nov. 29) and Duluth East (Nov. 30).
Minnetonka
The No. 7-ranked Minnetonka Skippers started their 2019-20 regular season with a 5-2 loss to the No. 5-ranked Rosemount Irish on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The game was tied 2-2 late in the second period before the Irish were able to string together three unanswered goals to earn the victory.
Senior forwards Braedon Lacomy and Griffin Streeter scored goals for the Skippers, while senior goaltender Brandon Shantz made 22 saves.
The Skippers lost a number of talented players to graduation from last year's team, including Grant Docter, Josh Luedtke, Jack Bayless and goaltender Charlie Glockner, but the cupboard is not bare by any means.
Senior forward and Arizona State University recruit Teddy Lagerback returns after tallying 17 goals and 11 assists last year. Junior forward Hunter Newhouse returns after posting 13 goals and 13 assists during his sophomore campaign. Streeter is another proven playmaker coming off a 13-goal, 10-assist season last year.
The Skippers are also heading north this weekend as they will play Grand Rapids on Nov. 29 and Greenway on Nov. 30.