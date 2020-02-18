The 2019-20 boys hockey regular season is in the books, and now comes what many high school sports fans in the state of Minnesota consider the most exciting couple of weeks of the year. Section tournaments will play out over the next two weeks to set up the State Tournament, which will take place March 4-7 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Spartans top seed in 2A
The Orono Spartans are the No. 1 seed in Section 2A after posting a 21-3-1 record during the regular season.
The Spartans were scheduled to open the playoffs in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 19, against either the No. 8-seed Bloomington Kennedy or the No. 9-seed Providence Academy at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
The Spartans have been led this season offensively by senior forwards Zack Simon and Nick Mohs-Messerli. Simon leads the team with 29 goals and 37 assists, while Mohs-Messerli has tallied 25 goals and 36 assists.
Other top contributors include freshman forward Bradley Walker (14 goals, 32 assists), senior forward Jamie Bazil (11 goals, 25 assists), senior forward Gus Hendrickson (5 goals, 22 assists) and senior forward Nolan Tichy (12 goals, 10 assists).
Senior goaltender Finn Grandy has played a majority of the minutes between the pipes and has a 2.08 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.
Mound Westonka is the No. 5 seed in the section and will play a quarterfinal game against the No. 4-seed Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper on Friday, Feb. 21, at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
The White Hawks enter the postseason with a record of 13-11-1, but lost four of their last five regular season games.
The White Hawks have been led this season offensively by junior Mitch Krebsbach (15 goals, 16 assists), freshman Max Krebsbach (18 goals, 12 assists) and sophomore Michael Doshan (11 goals, 17 assists).
The White Hawks have rotated goaltenders this season as senior Darby Miller and juniors Elijah Goetz and Harrison Moen have all seen significant playing time in net.
On the opposite side of the bracket, the No. 2-seed Delano and the No. 3-seed Breck are the top contenders. Semifinal games are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, while the section championship game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Skippers get No. 3 Seed in 2AA
The Minnetonka Skippers are the No. 3 seed in the Section 2AA Tournament after going 12-12-1 during the regular season.
The Skippers will play a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. at Pagel Ice Arena against the No. 6-seed Chanhassen.
Top scorers for the Skippers this season include senior Teddy Lagerback (17 goals, 19 assists), junior forward Hunter Newhouse (5 goals, 18 assists) and senior forward Braedon Lacomy (11 goals, 10 assists).
Senior goaltender Brandon Shantz has played most of the minutes between the pipes this season and has a 2.68 goals against average and a .896 saver percentage.
Eden Prairie is the No. 2 seed in the section and potential semifinal opponent for the Skippers. The top teams on the opposite side of the bracket include the No. 1-seed Prior Lake and the No. 4-seed Chaska.
Semifinal games in the section are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, at Braemar Arena, while the section championship game will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Mariucci Arena.
Trojans underdogs in 6AA
Wayzata and Edina, two boys hockey programs that are used to being among the favorites in their section tournaments, are scheduled to face each other in a quarterfinal game in section 6AA.
The Trojans are the No. 5 seed after going 14-9-2 during the regular season, while the Hornets are the No. 4 seed after posting a record of 12-9-4. They will face off on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Braemar Arena.
The Trojans have featured a balanced offensive attack this season as only one player has recorded double-digit goals. Junior Jake Schneider leads the way with 10 goals and 10 assists.
Other top offensive threats include sophomore forward Gavin O’Connell (6 goals, 18 assists), junior forward Jake Keller (8 goals, 15 assists) and senior forward Jack Kimlinger (8 goals, 8 assists).
Senior goaltender Garret Bonello enters the postseason with a 2.51 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.
The top three seeds in the section are Blake, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Cretin-Derham Hall. Semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bloomington Ice Garden, while the section championship game will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Mariucci Arena.