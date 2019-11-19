Girls swimming and diving teams from the Lake Minnetonka area finished their seasons on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Lake Conference teams swept the top four spots in the Class 2A team standings and that included the Wayzata Trojans who placed fourth.
The final of the 100-yard butterfly event was the highlight for the Trojans as they claimed the top two spots. Freshman Claire Reinke shaved more than a second off her preliminary swim to win the event with a time of 54.79 seconds.
Teammate and senior Melinda Zhang won a tight race for second place with a time of 55.13 seconds – just four-hundredths of a second faster than the third-place swimmer, Andover junior Emily Pawlaski.
Zhang claimed another second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley event where she clocked a time of 2:04.08.
Junior Jenna Marquette continued the team’s streak of second-place finishes when she finished as the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.72. Marquette added a fifth-place showing in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.63 seconds.
Senior Antoni Haupt qualified for the finals in the 500-yard freestyle and placed eighth with a time of 5:08.70.
The Trojans also qualified for the finals in two of the three relay events. Marquette, Zhang, senior Emma Reinke and seventh-grader Lucy Troyak placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:45.91.
Marquette, Claire Reinke, Troyak and Zhang combined to place fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:31.45.
The Trojans had three divers qualify for the finals in the 1-meter diving competition.
Senior Grace Treanor led the way with an eighth-place finish thanks to a score of 354.70. Senior Lindsey Esselman placed 11th (323.10) and senior Izzy Treanor placed 15th (305.00).
Class A results
The Orono girls swimming and diving team had a number of athletes advance to the Class A finals.
The Spartans had two top-ten finishes in the 1-meter diving event including sophomore Sophia Capece who placed third with a score of 366.95. Sophomore MaKena Rasmussen placed sixth with a score of 359.30.
Freshman Hailey Ball advanced to two finals in the swimming events. Ball placed ninth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.97. Ball also placed 15th in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 5:22.86.
Freshman Addie Thalhuber placed 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.72.
Several swimmers from Mound Westonka High School also competed at the Class A State Meet.
Freshman Zella Lucas had the best individual performance by placing fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.16 seconds.
Senior Annabelle Elsner finished 13th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.59 seconds.
Lucas combined with teammates Ava Kittleson, Ellen Ries and Annie Springer to place seventh in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:37.85.
Ries, Springer, Jaylyn Storm and Alyson Bourdon combined to place seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.53.
Elsner, Lucas, Storm and Kate Johnston combined to take ninth place in the 200-yard medley relay.