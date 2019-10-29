Jalen Suggs is a once-in-a-generation type athlete with Division I football and basketball programs fighting to retain his services. On Saturday, Oct. 26, the SMB (St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake) senior quarterback showed the Section 5AAAA crowd why.
Suggs used his arm, legs and defensive skills to propel his Wolfpack to a 35-14 victory over the Mound Westonka White Hawks at Blake’s Gordy Aamoth Jr. Stadium. With the loss, the White Hawks finish the 2019 season with a record of 7-3.
In the early stages of the first quarter, it looked like it might be Mound Westonka’s night to pull off an upset. Junior Tucker Anderly blocked an SMB field goal attempt and senior Noah Lietzau scooped it up and returned it 74 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
After that, the rest of the first half belonged to Suggs. His 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter tied the game at seven. Then Suggs found wide receiver Terry Lockett on a 21-yard touchdown pass for an SMB 14-7 lead.
The White Hawks responded with a long drive and looked poised to tie the game, but Suggs intercepted a pass by White Hawks quarterback Tyler Von Bank in the endzone and returned it 70 yards down the sideline.
The Suggs interception set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Sanjay Redd and gave the Wolfpack a 21-7 lead at halftime.
The White Hawks didn’t go away quietly in the second half. After forcing an SMB fumble, Von Bank drove the team down the field and found junior wide receiver Trent Bowe on an 18-yard touchdown pass to inch within a touchdown at 21-14.
Once again Suggs responded on his team’s next offensive possession as he sliced through the White Hawks defense for a 64-yard touchdown run.
Before the night was over, the Wolfpack would intercept the White Hawks in the endzone again and Suggs would throw another touchdown pass to seal the 35-21 victory.
When the night was over, Suggs’ numbers were eye-opening. He rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and made two interceptions and four tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Along with four turnovers in the passing game, the White Hawks were unable to establish a rushing attack as they totaled 61 yards on 26 carries for a 2.3 yards per carry average.
Wayzata advances in 6A
The undefeated Wayzata Trojans advanced to the sweet sixteen of the Class 6A State Tournament with a 35-7 victory over Eagan on Friday, Oct. 25.
The Trojans jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime and were able to rest some of their starters in the second half in preparation for their round of 16 game against East Ridge on Friday, Nov. 1.
Senior running back Christian Vasser, who has rushed for more than 1,200 yards this season, scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Trojans jump out to the big lead.
Vasser scored on a 56-yard pass from quarterback Thomas Schmidt and also scored on runs of 11 and six yards in the first quarter.
Schmidt threw a second touchdown pass to junior tight end Luke Bodine in the first quarter.
The Wayzata defense frustrated the Eagan offense all night long as the Wildcats only mustered 120 yards of total offense on the night.
The Trojans will host East Ridge on Nov. 1 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.