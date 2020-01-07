It was another year of remarkable accomplishments for high school teams and individuals in the Lake Minnetonka area. Here is a look back on some of the more notable moments of 2019.
10. Orono soccer teams invade U.S. Bank Stadium
The Orono boys and girls soccer teams traded the frigid temperatures and frozen tundra for the friendly confines and artificial turf of U.S. Bank Stadium this past October.
The girls team recorded an exciting 2-1 victory over Holy Angels in the semifinals before falling 3-2 to Mahtomedi in the Class A state championship game.
The boys team suffered a 4-1 loss to Blake in the semifinals and a 2-1 loss to St. Cloud Tech in the third place match to ultimately finish with the fourth-place trophy.
9. Minnetonka duo wins state doubles title
Sometimes talent overwhelms experience. That’s what happened in the 2A state doubles tournament as the Minnetonka duo of freshman Sarah Shahbaz and sophomore Annika Elvestrom won four straight matches to capture the state doubles championship on Oct. 25, 2019.
The pair dominated their first three opponents as they dropped a total of six games in six impressive sets of tennis. In the championship match, Shahbaz and Elvestrom needed three sets to defeat Rochester Century’s Julia Baber and Paige Sargent.
The Minnetonka team prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to become the school’s first state doubles champions since 1990 when Tara Baker and Eva Colson accomplished the feat.
8. A dynasty reaches lucky 13
The Wayzata synchronized swimming team captured its 13th straight state championship on May 24, 2019, at the Rochester Rec Center by outperforming top rivals Stillwater and St. Louis Park.
Team members Katlyn Ringquist, Nirali Somia, Sarah Cao and Caitlyn Close were all named to the 10-member All-State Team at the conclusion of the state meet.
The Trojans’ top team consisting of Ringquist, Cao, Close, Somia, Riley Ruegemer and Marisa Perrine combined to win the extended team division with a score of 69.284.
7. White Hawks’ season to remember
The Mound-Westonka girls hockey team capped a remarkable season on Feb. 23, 2019, at the Xcel Energy Center. Although the White Hawks lost their final two games to take fourth place at the Class A State Tournament, it was a season to remember.
The team went unbeaten in their first 28 games of the season as they posted 23 wins, zero losses and five ties during a stretch of 105 days (Nov. 9, 2018, through Feb. 22, 2019).
A pair of seniors — Lauren Burris and Taylor Smith — led the way for the White Hawks. Burris scored a team-high 25 goals and 21 assists, while Smith was brilliant in net all season with a 1.09 goals against average and .954 save percentage in 25 regular season games.
6. McCollor goes back-to-back
Wayzata’s Mara McCollor won her second straight individual Nordic skiing state championship on Feb. 14, 2019, at Giants Ridge. In the process, McCollor became the first female to accomplish the feat since 2008 when U.S. Olympian Jessie Diggins won back-to-back titles wearing a Stillwater uniform.
McCollor trailed Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Lucinda Anderson by 12 seconds after the 5K freestyle portion of the state meet. She was able to make up just enough time in the 5K classical race to beat Anderson to the finish line with a margin of 1.2 seconds.
McCollor, who is now skiing in college at Dartmouth, won the individual state title with a combined time of 34:51.
5. Minnetonka girls win two relay events
The four relay events are some of the most exciting moments every year at the state track and field meet. In 2019, the Minnetonka girls were right in the middle of the action as the Skippers claimed a pair of state titles.
Ella Roach, Ashley Shields, Desiree Ware and Faith Robinson combined to win the 4x200 meter relay by a margin of 29 hundredths of a second over a team from Red Wing.
The 4x800 meter relay was less dramatic as Annalise Johnson, Kylie Melz, Anna Wander and Kate LeBlanc finished more than two seconds ahead of their closest competitors from White Bear Lake.
4. Orono’s Striggow completes the family trifecta
On March 2, 2019, Orono wrestler Danny Striggow won the individual Class 2A state championship at 220 pounds and in doing so, joined his older brothers Jackson and Bobby as individual state champions.
Striggow, who recently committed to play football at the University of Minnesota for head coach P.J. Fleck, won four matches in convincing fashion to finish the season with a record of 50-2.
After pinning first-round opponent Jesse Midas of Monticello, Striggow recorded a 17-6 major decision over St. Thomas Academy’s Phil Skeps in the quarterfinal round. In the semifinals, Striggow earned an 8-0 major decision over Delano’s Edward Hajas to move into the championship match. It was there that he recorded a 16-5 major decision over Kasson-Mantorville’s Garsen Schorr to win the state championship.
3. Minnetonka’s Kapeller claims 4 swimming titles
Minnetonka swimmer Abby Kapeller chose not to compete on the Skippers’ high school team in 2018, instead spending a year in training. Kapeller made up for lost time in 2019 however as she was part of four state championship events on Nov. 16, 2019.
Kapeller won the 50-yard freestyle sprint with a time of 22.60 seconds – the second-fastest in state meet history. She also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.72 seconds.
Kapeller also took part in two of Minnetonka’s three state championship winning relay teams. She swam the backstroke in the team’s 200-yard medley relay win and the anchor leg of the team’s 400-yard freestyle win.
The Skippers finished in second place in the team standings, behind only Edina.
2. Trojans upset Eagan for first state volleyball title
The Wayzata volleyball program has had a number of talented teams in the 2000’s under head coach Scott Jackson, but the Trojans had never won a state title until Nov. 9, 2019.
The Trojans earned their first state championship by edging No. 1-seed Eagan 16-14 in the fifth game of a back-and-forth match.
The Trojans received 25 kills and 15 digs from Sophie Jesewitz in the victory. Kate Long added 20 kills, while setter Olivia Johnson was credited with 58 assists. The Trojans finished the season with a mark of 31-3.
1. Wayzata football back on top
After an eight-year hiatus, the Wayzata football program returned to the top of the mountain with a 35-20 victory over Champlin Park in the Class 6A Prep Bowl on Nov. 29, 2019.
The story of this Prep Bowl was senior running back Christian Vasser, who recorded eye-popping totals of 49 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
It was Wayzata’s fourth championship in school history, joining teams from 2005, 2008 and 2010, but first for head coach Lambert Brown.
Honorable mentions
- The Minnetonka girls tennis team places second at the Class 2A State Tournament in October.
- Wayzata’s Dante White wins the individual state championship in the long jump at the state track and field meet.
- The Orono girls alpine skiing team places second at the state meet in February.
- Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky finishes second at the state cross country meet in late October. Nechanicky’s performance helps the Trojans place second in the team standings.
- Wayzata’s Casey Stowe wins the 100-yard backstroke event at the state meet in early March. Stowe and teammates Sam Kennedy, Nick Kale and Beau Brinkman team up to win the 200-yard medley relay.
- Orono senior Karthik Papisetty places fourth in the Class 2A boys state tennis tournament in early June.