Colorful kites will take over the sky above Lake Mille Lacs the weekend of Feb. 28 for the 2020 Mille Lacs Kite Crossing.
Athletes, on skis or snowboards, will use these colorful kites to harness the wind for speed as they compete in the 16th annual lake crossing race. The 28-mile race is billed as the “longest-running” and “most challenging” snowkiting endurance races in North America and is expected to attract more than 100 kiters from across the Midwest, East Coast and Canada.
“It is such a visual spectacle ... you see all these kites up in the air, it’s hard to miss when you look out at the lake,” Tighe Belden, a kiter and one of the organizers of the Mille Lacs Kite Crossing Race, told Southwest News Media.
The main event at is the 28-mile lake crossing, which can take 45 minutes to an hour for experienced riders to finish. There will also be freestyle (jumping, tricks) events and sprint races, which are modeled after sailboat races, as well as free rides and lessons.
The sprint races are new this year and are of interest to Excelsior’s Rob Evans, who is a champion sailor, ice boater and snowkiter.
“The Mille Lacs Kite Crossing is one of my favorite weekends of the year, and now that they added buoy-type sailboat-style racing, I can rely on my yacht racing sailing experience to be competitive. Should be even more fun, and I’ve never missed one,” Evans, who consistently finishes near the top in the lake crossing race, said in a statement.
Snowkiting got its start in Minnesota, including on Lake Minnetonka, back in the late 1990s, Belden said. It has grown since then, with more than 600 people actively participating in the sport, a news release said.
“The only thing you really need is a snowy surface and a steady wind. Bigger open areas give you that nice, steady wind. And that’s one of the things we love about Lake Mille Lacs is that it’s such a big lake, the wind gets really steady coming across that lake and it gives us a nice power source to take us on that race,” Belden said.
Although the 28-mile lake crossing is the main event, it is less exciting for spectators to watch. At the start, you'll see a mass of kites speed off, but then they disappear into the horizon for about an hour until their return trip, but at that point the kiters are spread out so it'll just be one or two kites at a time, Belden explained.
The speed races and freestyle events are a different story, though. The speed races are on a shorter course and should provide some neck-and-neck racing, while the freestyle events will provide a thrill as kiters jump 40 to 50 feet in the air and do twists and tricks above the crowd.
Belden encourages anyone who is interested in kiteboarding to come to the event because it is a “great place to be introduced to the different types of riding” and gives people a chance to talk with other kiters.
The event is free for spectators and is open to people of all ages. Belden says there are often people out there with their families pulling their kids with their skis.
It’s all about the wind
The one difficult part about planning an event around a sport that requires wind is that when there isn’t any, the athletes can’t race.
The goal is to hold the races throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 29, and have a free ride day on Sunday, March 1, but if the wind doesn’t cooperate, some or all the events may be pushed to Sunday, Belden said, noting over the 16 years of the event, “probably 11 have been on Saturday.”
Race officials will make a determination Saturday morning about what events will be held that day, and then they’ll do the same thing on Sunday morning.
“That, unfortunately, makes it a little bit challenging for spectators,” he said. However, people can sign up for text alerts on the event’s website (millelacskitecrossing.com) so when officials make a decision, they can find out when each event will be held.
If there ends up not being enough wind on Saturday, Belden said there will be low or no-wind activities people can do.