The Breakdown Tip Off Classic is an annual event that showcases some of the best girls basketball teams in the state of Minnesota. Even though the calendar still says November, the Wayzata Trojans appeared to be in mid-season form at the event as they cruised to lopsided victories over Fergus Falls and Eastview on Nov. 22-23 at Hopkins High School’s Lindbergh Center.
In the two victories, the Trojans displayed a balanced attack and an ability to score from anywhere on the floor.
In the paint, the Trojans have perhaps the best one-two punch in the state with 6-foot-4 forward Annika Stewart and 6-foot-2 forward Jenna Johnson. Stewart is already committed to play next year at the University of Nebraska, while Johnson is currently being recruited by a number of Division I schools.
At the guard position, the Trojans have a number of talented players, most notably sophomore Mara Braun. A 5-foot-11 point guard, Braun is considered one of the top players in the state in the class of 2022.
Johnson was the player with the hot hand in the team’s 87-48 victory over Fergus Falls on Nov. 22, as she scored a game-high 32 points on 15-of-21 from the field.
“I thought we played pretty well tonight,” Johnson said. “Our defense played better at times than others, but I think we’re going to be able to grow that. I thought we pushed the ball up the floor pretty well.”
When it comes to pushing the ball up the floor, Braun is the team’s catalyst in that respect. The sophomore forced a number of turnovers that led to easy fast break baskets for the Trojans.
Braun ended up with 22 points of her own on 9-of-13 from the field in the win over Fergus Falls.
The team was equally as impressive the next night when the Trojans took down Eastview 80-48. Stewart led the way this time with 20 points, while Johnson and Braun added 14 and 11 points respectively.
Other players who will play key roles this year for the Trojans include senior guards Lydia Hay, Alivia Arnebeck and Jasmine Smiley, freshman guard Abby Krzewinski and senior forward Elise Prosser.
The Trojans start the season as the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A, behind only Hopkins. The Trojans and Royals will meet two times during the regular season (Jan. 21 and Feb. 14) and could very well meet for a third time in the section championship game with a state tournament berth on the line.
The Trojans know Hopkins stands in their way to a Lake Conference and section championship, but seem prepared for the challenge.
“We’re just going to leave it all on the floor and not be afraid of anything,” Johnson said.
The Trojans have some challenging non-conference games coming up on their schedule as they will host No. 7-ranked Lakeville North on Saturday, Nov. 30, before traveling to No. 9-ranked Maple Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 3.White Hawks drop openerThe Mound Westonka girls basketball team dropped its season opener 70-60 to St. Anthony on Friday, Nov. 22.
Sophomore guard Megan Wanner led the White Hawks in scoring with 17 points, while senior guard Samantha Otto added 15 points.
The White Hawks will be back in action next week when they host South St. Paul on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and St. Paul Highland Park on Thursday, Dec. 5.