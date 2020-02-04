The Wayzata dance team took first place out of 13 teams in both the Kick and Jazz divisions at the Section 2AAA meet on Friday, Jan. 31. The first place performances mean the team will participate at the state meet on Feb. 14-15 at Target Center.
In the Jazz division, Wayzata took first place by totaling 733 out of a possible 800 points. Maple Grove placed second with 727, while Edina finished third with 717 points.
In the Kick division, Wayzata received 713 points to edge Chaska (707) and Eden Prairie (670).
Members of the Wayzata dance team include seniors Erin Anderson, Addison Berling, Sarah Breuing, Saylor Campbell, Paige Carlson, Lauren Fornshell, Erin Nelson, Carrie Peterson, Lauren Schweitzer, Ava Voegele, and Emily Yang.
Junior team members include Kate Adams, Anastasia Baranivsky, Halle Campbell, Natalie Collinge, Alexandria Eickhoff, Brooke Guiden, Samantha Hover, Ashley Kanter, Cecelia Moore, Zoe Nowak, Jill Robbie, Sophia Schlorf, Taylor Stueve, Danielle Tripps, and Ella Winston.
Sophomore team members include Anika Bloomquist, Willow Fields, Darah Harmon, Kira Havel, Olivia Landro, Chloe Nelson, Grace Norden, Madeline Stillman, Matilda Taojanovsky, Alexa Vekich, Mia Vekich, and Penelope Vertin.
Freshman team members include Ivanna Baranivsky, McKenna Bell, McKenna Campbell, Sofia Campbell, Elaine Cui, Emma Lephart, Grace Mohs, Rylee Polencheck, Molly Sowada, Chloe Westphal, and Bethany Yu.