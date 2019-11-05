The cross country season that began in the sweltering temperatures of August concluded on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College in Northfield with temperatures hovering in the low 30s.
The chilly conditions didn’t slow down the Wayzata girls’ team or Trojan freshman Abbey Nechanicky.
Nechanicky finished the 5,000 meters course in 17:52.8 to place second in a field of 176 runners. Nechanicky shaved 19 seconds off of her 2018 state meet time when she placed 10th as an eighth-grader.
While Nechanicky was the only Wayzata runner to place in the top 30 of the individual standings, the Trojans still managed to place second in the team standings behind only Edina.
Junior Grace Link finished in 31st place with a time of 18:57.2. Freshman Teegan Anderson crossed the finish line in 19:00.5 to place 34th.
Freshman Grace Weber clocked a time of 19:05.0 to finish in 42nd place. Freshman Grace Mignone placed 53rd with a time of 19:09.9.
Junior Emelia Arnone finished in 57th place with a time of 19:12.5. Sophomore Ella Braufman placed 64th with a time of 19:14.6.
Edina won the Class AA state title with relative ease. The Hornets’ top five runners that figured into the team score all placed 16th or better to give them 55 points. Wayzata’s total of 109 points was enough to edge out St. Michael-Albertville as the Knights tallied a team score of 115.
In the Class AA boys race, Wayzata senior Shuayb Hussein earned All-State honors by placing seventh in the field of 174 runners with a time of 15:47.5. St. Paul Highland Park senior Oliver Paleen won the race with a. time of 15:25.2.
Meanwhile, in the state Class AA girls race, Mound Westonka freshman Laura Sunnarborg recorded a time of 20:24.1 to finish in 145th place.