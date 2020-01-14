Mara McCollor, a 2019 Wayzata graduate and current Dartmouth College freshman, has been named to the U.S. team that will compete at the Cross Country Skiing World Junior Championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, Feb 28-March 8.
McCollor recently placed fifth in the girls 7.5 kilometer classic race at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships in Houghton, Michigan, on Jan. 5. McCollor’s time of 25:02 placed her just 55 seconds behind winner Sydney Palmer Leger.
McCollor won back-to-back Minnesota State High School League state championships in Nordic skiing in 2018 and 2019.
McCollor’s younger sister Lauren also competed in the race and finished in 32nd place with a time of 26:39.
Another Wayzata graduate, Alayna Sonnesyn, competed in the women’s 20 kilometer classic race where she placed sixth with a time of 1:05.56.