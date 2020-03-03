Ten years ago, If you would have told Eric Swensen that he would be watching one of his sons win a state wrestling championship in St. Paul, Minnesota, he might have looked at you with a puzzled face. Actually, the part about the state championship he probably would’ve believed, but St. Paul, Minnesota?
Swensen started wrestling in eighth grade in Connecticut and then wrestled at Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he was named a Scholar All-American. He’s been a youth wrestling coach since 1997, including stints in Texas, South Dakota, and an eight-year span in Florida where his oldest son Cael started wrestling.
The Swensen family moved to Minnesota in 2012 and have become a fixture in the Wayzata program.
“I’m very fortunate that both my sons (Cael and eighth-grader Logan) have a passion for this sport as much as I do, as well as a wife who is understanding,” the Wayzata head coach said. “I also have a younger daughter in seventh grade who likes to go and cheer for her older brothers. It’s been a great family journey.”
That journey took the Swensen’s to the Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 28-29 where Cael won his first individual state championship at 138 pounds.
In one of the more dominating performances of the entire tournament, Swensen recorded two pins and two one-sided decisions to finish the season atop the podium with a 52-1 record.
“I don’t remember the last time Cael got taken down in a match,” Eric Swensen said. “His foot speed, his attack and his hand fighting have evolved so much. He’s been wrestling at such a high level the last three weeks in particular, but really since December.”
“I would say my biggest strength is my confidence,” Cael said. “I truly believe I can beat anyone. My pace, my pressure and my confidence just really helps me be successful.”
Swensen pinned Waconia freshman Alex Riley at the 3:22 mark of his first-round match and then recorded a 10-3 decision over Lakeville South senior Ryan Cripe to advance to the semifinals.
Stillwater senior Kieler Carlson became the victim of a Swensen pin at the six minute mark in the semifinals, leaving only New Prague junior Nick Novak in Swensen’s path to the state title. Swensen handled the moment like a true champion as he earned a 9-2 decision to stand alone in the winner’s circle.
Swensen had previously placed fourth at state as a freshman in 2018 at 106 pounds. Last year he moved up to the 120-pound weight class and finished in fifth place. Moving up to 138 pounds this year was a big decision, but it turned out to be the right one.
“He’s always been a little smaller but we decided to focus on weight lifting. He worked out religiously and took it very seriously and also ate right and eliminated junk food, and before we knew it he weighed in the upper 140s,” Eric Swensen said. “We thought about going down to 132, but he said he felt strong and felt he could do it at 138 and he was right.”
Having your dad as your coach is always a little extra motivation as well.
“I would say that it’s interesting because some days we don’t get along and some days we do. We think a lot alike. The wrestling room is obviously an intense place, but in the end I know he wants what’s best for me,” Cael said. “It really helps me work my hardest. If he thinks I’m not going my hardest, he’s going to let me know so I’m always giving 100%.”
Cael said he plans to take a little time off and give his body some rest before he gets back to training. He will partake in some wrestling tournaments this summer and also possibly train in Florida for a week or two with some of his childhood friends.
While he can’t predict what weight class he will wrestle in next year for sure, he envisions himself possibly moving up to 152 pounds.
“It really depends on my weight lifting, how much weight I gain and how much taller I get,” Cael said. “As far as goals for next year, I want to step it up and be undefeated and not have any losses next year and repeat as a state champ.”
Cael wasn’t the only Wayzata wrestler who had a strong state tournament as four other Trojans placed fourth or better.
Perhaps the biggest surprise for coach Swensen and the Trojans was junior Cayden Homme’s performance at 182 pounds.
After earning decisions of 8-1 and 11-9 over Bemidji’s Clay Olsen and Farmington’s Parker Venz, Homme upset St. Michael-Albertville’s Wyatt Lidberg in the semifinals with a pin at the 7:54 mark. Homme lost the championship match to Stillwater junior Roman Rogotzke, but was happy to come away with state runner-up honors and season record of 37-9.
“Cayden had a phenomenal tournament and was the only kid in the finals who was not even ranked in the state during the year,” coach Swensen said. “To beat the St. Michael kid in the semifinals was just huge because that kid has probably beaten him six or seven times. He pulled it off and he was just feeling confident. If you’re at the state tournament and feeling confident, you’ve got a great advantage.”
Freshman Calvin Lonnquist finished his spectacular freshman season with a third-place finish at 113 pounds. After losing a close match in the semifinals to Lakeville North’s Zach Hanson, Lonnquist came back to record tough victories over Anoka’s Elijah Paulson and St. Michael-Albertville’s Parker Janssen to capture third place.
“Cal is like a scientist, he’s processing and thinking out there,” coach Swensen said. “He knows exactly what he has to do to win.”
Freshman Kyler Wong and senior Mac Kukowski both placed fourth — Wong at 126 pounds and Kukowski at 195 pounds. Wong finished the year with a record of 39-6, while Kukowski finished at 33-5.
“Kyler and Mac both wrestled great. Kyler beat a kid in the quarters from Stillwater who had just beat him a couple of weeks ago,” Eric Swensen said. “I’ve got to give Mac credit because when you’re a senior who doesn’t lose very often it can be very disappointing to lose at the state tournament and it’s hard to think of the big picture. But the big picture is if you can wrestle back hard and win your matches at the end of the night you’ll be proud of yourself and he was.”
Striggow takes second at 220
Orono senior Danny Striggow finished his high school wrestling career by taking second place at 220 pounds at the Class AA State Tournament.
Striggow pinned Rocori’s Ben Primus at the 3:17 mark of his first-round match and then took care of St. Thomas Academy’s Garrison Solliday with an 11-3 major decision in the quarterfinal round.
Striggow pinned Becker’s Brayden Weber at the 4:50 mark of their semifinal match, but then fell in an 8-1 decision to Simley’s undefeated junior Bennett Tabor in the championship match.