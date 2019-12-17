With the cold weather and snow coming early this winter, it’s been one of the best Decembers in recent memory for Nordic skiing teams to get in quality practices and races.
Both the boys and girls teams from Wayzata are ranked in the top 10 of the latest state poll and both are coming off victories in the first Lake Conference skate style race, which was held on Dec. 10 at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
On the boys side, the Trojans claimed five of the top eight spots in the individual standings to cruise to an easy victory with 575 team points. Minnetonka placed second with 535, while Edina took third place with 456 points.
Wayzata senior James Schneider won the 5K race with a minute and four second margin over his closest competitor as he clocked a winning time of 12:08.2.
Schneider is ranked second in the latest individual state rankings, behind only Mora senior Cooper Lennox.
Schneider’s teammate, junior Colin Freed, was the runner-up with a time of 13:12.5. Freed is the fourth-ranked individual, according to latest state rankings.
Senior Thomas Golin placed fourth with a time of 13:52.6, while sophomore Noah Kaster took fifth place with a time of 13:55.2.
Eighth-grader Daniel McCollor also squeezed into the top 10 with a time of 14:34.8 to finish in eighth place.
For Minnetonka, junior Austin Hunter led the way with a time of 14:11.4 to finish in sixth place. Senior Dylan Green placed seventh with a time of 14:24.3.
Skipper’s senior Julian Calder finished in ninth place with a time of 14:38.7. Senior Thomas Graupmann placed 12th (15:06.8), while sophomore Alexander Hemink finished in 14th place (15:15.9).
In the girls varsity race, the Trojans had five individuals place inside the top 10 to record a team score of 565 points. Eden Prairie placed second with 513, while Hopkins took third with 498 points. Minnetonka placed fifth with 407 points.
Junior Lauren McCollor led the way for the Trojans as she finished the 5K course in a winning time of 14:52.5. McCollor is currently the third-ranked individual in the latest state rankings behind only Stillwater’s Libby Tuttle and St. Paul Highland Park’s Molly Moening.
Junior Ingrid Halverson, the state’s fifth-ranked individual, placed second at the race with a time of 15:41.9.
Senior Ella Harris placed eighth with a time of 17:07.9, while sophomore Marie Meyer took ninth place with a time of 17:10.7.
Kathryn House finished in 10th place with a time of 17:17.4, while sophomore Diane Meyer placed 11th with a time of 17:17.7.
Minnetonka’s best finish came from senior Anna Wander who placed 27th with a time of 18:44.5. Sophomore Margaret Weider finished in 28th place with a time of 18:46.1.
Orono and Mound compete in TCNSC
Nordic skiing teams from Orono and Mound Westonka took part in the Twin Cities Nordic Ski Conference 5K skate style race at Elm Creek Park Reserve on Dec. 11.
In the girls race, Orono placed second, while Mound Westonka finished fourth in the seven-team field. St. Paul Highland Park won the race.
Orono was led by seniors Naomi Ohman and Avalon Johnson. Ohman placed 13th with a time of 17:24, while Johnson finished 14th with a time of 17:36.
Other top performers for the Spartans included junior Greta Goldade (20th, 18:50), senior Inga Smith (21st, 18:58) and senior Louise Rosenbaum (22nd, 19:19).
Mound-Westonka was led by senior Kate McGown, who placed 15th with a time of 17:58. Senior Grace Hanson also cracked the top 20 by placing 17th in a time of 18:31.
In the boys’ race, Mound-Westonka placed fourth and Orono finished sixth.
The White Hawks were led by senior Robbie Brustad and sophomore Lance Nemecek. Brustad placed 25th with a time 17:11, while Nemecek placed 26th with a time 17:22.
Orono was led by eighth-grader Miles Miner who placed 16th with a time of 15:40. Junior Braden Kavanagh was the next Spartan to cross the finish line in 28th place with a time 17:37.