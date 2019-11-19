Jac Carver, Tyler Magnuson, Joe Salonek, Graham Viggers and Jonas Waskowsky are names the average high school football observer is probably unfamiliar with. You won’t find them in any headlines but they are at the center of the success the Wayzata football team has had this season.
The quintet makes up the starting offensive line for the Trojans, who have advanced to the Class 6A Prep Bowl after a 28-14 semifinal victory over Lakeville South at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, Nov. 15.
In that victory, the Trojans relied on their running game, and the offensive line and senior running back Christian Vasser delivered. As a team, the Trojans rushed for 284 yards, while Vasser himself had 44 carries for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our offensive line played phenomenal,” head coach Lambert Brown said after the victory. “I think there were some times when we were just driving guys off the ball.”
Despite his eye-opening numbers, Vasser was also quick to take the spotlight off himself and give credit to the big men up front.
“I just took what the O-line gave me and the O-line played amazing tonight,” Vasser said “They led me to some big runs and I just took them when they were there. I have to give all the credit to the O-line.”
The Trojans are fortunate in that they not only have outstanding athletes with considerable size on their offensive line, but also that the group has been void of injuries and able to play together all season.
Carver, a three-sport athlete who wrestles and throws during the track and field season, plays left tackle and stands 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. Salonek plays left guard and is 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds. Waskowsky plays center at 6 feet and 240 pounds. Viggers plays right guard at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds. Magnuson, the only non-senior of the group, is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior right tackle. The line is bolstered by tight ends Zach Thomsen and Luke Bodine.
“We’ve had continuity and those guys have played next to each other and done a great job all year,” Brown said. “All of those guys as a unit have played really well together. It’s a tight-knit group and they deserve a lot of credit for our success.”
After Lakeville South took an early 7-0 lead, Vasser and the Trojans’ offensive line set their own tone for the game on the team’s first offensive possession.
Vasser’s first carry went for 27 yards and that was a sign of things to come. The senior running back had four carries for 10 yards or more on the team’s first drive. Vasser capped that first drive with a two-yard touchdown run to the game at seven.
“Christian is a great player and he always finds the holes,” Salonek said. “We just hope we can block for him and he always finds a way to make a big play.”
After the Wayzata defense forced a Lakeville South punt, the Trojans went back to work on offense. A 10-play, 68-yard drive ended with a four-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt that put the Trojans up 14-7.
Later in the second quarter, the Cougars looked poised to tie the game at 14, but the Wayzata defense made a game-changing play.
As Cougars running back Willie Bastyr was approaching the goal line on a potential touchdown run, Trojans’ sophomore defensive back Drew Berkland stripped the ball away and it was recovered by teammate Sam Robertson in the end zone.
The Trojans got the ball back at their own 20-yard line with just over four minutes remaining in the half and were able to extend their lead just before the halftime horn.
The 80-yard drive featured 11 carries by Vasser including a 36-yard burst to set up his second touchdown run of the night. By halftime, the Trojans had a 21-7 lead and Vasser already had 28 carries for 162 yards.
“That was huge. We talk every week about scoring before the half, especially if we know we’re going to get the ball coming back out,” Brown said. “We talk about how championship teams find a way to score before the half and take that momentum to the locker room. That turnover and then our ability to go down and score was a huge turn of events.”
The Cougars never recovered from the miscue down by the goal line, and they never found an answer for Vasser and the Wayzata offensive line.
In Wayzata’s first drive of the third quarter, Schmidt hit Bodine on a 30-yard passing play down the middle of the field and Vasser did what Vasser does. A 13-yard run, a 15-yard run and eventually a 6-yard scamper into the end zone gave Wayzata an insurmountable 28-7 lead.
While the story of the game was Wayzata’s rushing attack, the Wayzata defense also deserves their share of the credit. Lakeville South had averaged 388 yards rushing per game in its three previous state tournament games. The Trojans held the Cougars to just 197 yards on the ground.
“We knew the key to this game was going to be stopping the run and our ability to run the ball and take our shots when they were there and we were able to do that,” Brown said.
Wayzata’s reward for the semifinal victory is two more weeks of practice and then a Prep Bowl date against Champlin Park. The Rebels defeated Lakeville North 31-21 in their semifinal game and did most of their damage in the passing game with quarterback Jaice Miller.
The Class 6A Prep Bowl is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“That’s another football team that’s playing really well. They play the game really well and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Brown said. “The best thing about winning is that we get to spend two more weeks together. I’m going to enjoy the time with these guys and the coaching staff and cherish the moment.”