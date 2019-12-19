MINNETRISTA — Mound Westonka High School is getting its own boys lacrosse team this spring.
The Westonka Youth Lacrosse Association has donated money to the varsity program in order to get it started and to give players a home at Mound Westonka High School, a news release said. (Previously, the high school's boys team co-opted with Holy Family.)
In November, the founders of the youth program, John and Wendy Applegate, presented Westonka Athletic Director Jeff Peterson with a $13,250 check on behalf of the youth association. The youth association plans to donate additional money for two more years.
The Westonka High School boys lacrosse program will be self-funded, the release said. It will begin in spring 2020.