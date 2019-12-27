Alumni from Lake Minnetonka-area high schools have been busy this fall making an impact for their college teams around the country. While not a complete list of area alumni competing in collegiate athletics this fall, here are some notable performances.
Minnetonka alumni
Mari Ferrer-Lugo was a sophomore midfielder on the University of St. Thomas women’s soccer team. Ferrer-Lugo played in all 22 matches for the Tommies and recorded two goals and one assist.
Johnluke Nahorski was a sophomore forward for the St. Mary’s University men’s soccer team. Nahorski appeared in 16 games and made 14 starts for the Cardinals while recording five goals, including two game-winners.
Paige Kahlmeyer was a freshman goalkeeper on the College of St. Benedict women’s soccer team. Kahlmeyer played in four matches this season for the Blazers, posted a 1-0-1 record and a 0.73 goals against average.
Kylie Landa was a sophomore defender on the St. Olaf College women’s soccer team. Landa started all 18 matches and led the team in minutes played this season, while also recording one goal for the Oles.
Katelyn Lannom was a sophomore middle blocker on the St. Olaf College volleyball team. Lannom played in all 32 matches for the Oles and was third on the team in kills with 348. Lannom led the team in hitting percentage at .347 and was also the team leader in blocks with 91 and service aces with 55. Lannom earned MIAC All-Conference honors and was also named MIAC Hitter of the Week twice during the regular season.
Drew McDougall was a freshman defensive specialist on the South Dakota State University volleyball team. McDougall played in 22 matches for the Jackrabbits and compiled 89 digs and one service ace this season.
Jordan Melz was a junior defensive specialist on the St. Olaf College volleyball team. Melz played in all 32 matches for the Oles and finished the season with 235 digs and 17 service aces.
Garrett Olson was a sophomore quarterback on the University of Minnesota-Duluth football team. Olson completed 43-of-80 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Bulldogs.
Matt Wilkinson was a junior on the Carleton College men’s cross-country team. Wilkinson won the MIAC individual championship in record time and was named MIAC Athlete of the Year. Wilkinson also won the NCAA Central Region Championships on Nov. 16. On Nov. 23, he finished as the individual runner-up at the Division III NCAA Championships in Louisville Kentucky to earn his second straight All-American honor.
Wayzata alumni
Morgan Baufield was a junior middle hitter for the Northern State University volleyball team. Baufield played in all 29 matches and made 23 starts this season for the Wolves. She finished with the season with 178 kills, 78 blocks and 10 service aces.
Kate Berg is a junior outside hitter for the University of Minnesota-Duluth volleyball team. Berg has played in all 32 matches for the Bulldogs and leads the team in kills with 448. Berg has also recorded 342 digs, 32 blocks and 12 service aces this season.
Maddie Bomsta was a sophomore midfielder on the University of St. Thomas women’s soccer team. Bomsta played in 17 matches for the Tommies and recorded one goal and three assists.
Melissa Drenckhahn was a junior on the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s cross-country team. Drenckhahn placed 33rd at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships on Oct. 26. Drenckhahn was also named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence which requires student-athletes to maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.60 or higher.
Keaton Heide is a freshman quarterback on the South Dakota State University football team. Heide has played in six games for the Jackrabbits and has completed 71-of-100 passes for 905 yards and six touchdowns. Heide and the Jackrabbits are scheduled to play in a Division I FCS playoff game on Dec. 7 against either Northern Iowa or San Diego.
Parker Hlavacek was a senior linebacker on the University of St. Thomas football team. Hlavacek was the Tommies’ fourth-leading tackler this season with 38. He also recorded five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.
Mia Frick was a junior opposite hitter for the University of Minnesota-Morris volleyball team. Frick played in 27 matches for the Cougars this season and finished fourth on the team in kills with 175.
Kendall Koenen was a senior goalkeeper on the College of St. Benedict women’s soccer team. Koenen started 16 matches for the Blazers, posted a 9-6-1 record, four shutouts and a 1.62 goals against average.
Grace Kolpin was a junior defender on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s soccer team. Kolpin appeared in all 20 games and made six starts for the Blugolds this season.
Jake Krull was a senior defensive back on the Gustavus Adolphus College football team. Krull finished the season as the Gusties’ fourth leading tackler with 48 total tackles. He also recorded one interception and one fumble recovery in ten games.
Naomi Long was a sophomore on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s cross-country team. Long placed seventh out of 86 competitors at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships. She also placed 18th out of 250 competitors at the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional. Long then placed 109th out of 279 runners at the Division III National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.
Taylor MacDonald was a senior defensive lineman on the Gustavus Adolphus College football team. MacDonald played in eight games for the Gusties and finished the season with nine tackles.
Hannah Pedderson was a sophomore defender for the University of Minnesota-Morris women’s soccer team. Pedderson started all 15 games for the Cougars and tallied two goals and one assist.
Grant Slavik was a senior tight end on the University of St. Thomas football team. Slavik made 19 receptions for 436 yards and six touchdowns this season. For the second straight season, Slavik was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team.
Emily Sullivan was a senior midfielder for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s soccer team. Sullivan played in all 20 games and made 17 starts for the Blugolds, while recording four goals and five assists.
Emma Watt was a sophomore forward/midfielder for the St. Catherine University women’s soccer. Watt played in 13 games this season for the Wildcats and recorded three assists.
Orono alumni
Claire Bash was a senior midfielder on the St. Olaf College women’s soccer team. Bash played in 15 matches and made 14 starts while tallying three goals and one assist for the Oles. Bash earned All-Conference honors in the MIAC for the third straight season.
Nick Jacques was a senior defensive lineman on the Gustavus Adolphus College football team. Jacques played in seven games and finished the season with 17 tackles
Max Kahn was a junior linebacker on the Gustavus Adolphus College football team. Kahn played in all 10 games for the Gusties and finished the season with 21 tackles.
Morgan Marxer was a junior outside hitter on the St. Olaf College volleyball team. Marxer played in all 32 matches for the Oles and finished the season fourth on the team in kills with 278.
Guy Mohs was a sophomore forward on the St. John’s University men’s soccer team. Mohs played in 16 matches for the Johnnies and recorded one goal and one assist.
Mound Westonka alumni
Isaiah Cherrier was a sophomore running back for the Northern State University football team. Cherrier led the Wolves in rushing this season with 146 carriers for 677 yards and five touchdown. He also caught 22 passes for 176 yards.
Austin Kincade was a senior defensive back for the Augsburg University football team. Kincade started all 10 games for the Auggies this season and totaled 36 tackles and two interceptions.
Kris Kurtz was a freshman linebacker on the St. Olaf College football team. Kurtz played in all 10 games for the Oles and finished the season with 20 tackles and one fumble recovery.