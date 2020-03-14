EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present Oakwood: A History of West Big Island on April 13, according to a news release from the historical society.
The event will be presented by Aaron Person, the historian for the Museum of Lake Minnetonka. The event starts a 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Capacity is limited to 125 people., the release says. The event will be at Excelsior Brewing Company at 421 Third St. in Excelsior.
Big Island’s west side gets little notice even though there has been a human presence there for centuries. Person will explore that part of the island, including the first inhabitants, the cottagers of the 1880s and the Scandinavian immigrants who moved in after them, the release says.
Oakwood contains some of the oldest structures still in use on the island and has some interesting stories to tell, the release says.
Tapping History is a monthly series highlighting local history in word and image, presented by respected historians and passionate amateurs, the release says.