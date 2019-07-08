The Spoonful is a weekly roundup of news from the southwest metro. Check out this week's episode:
People who boat on Lake Minnetonka seem to be getting better at bringing their trash off the lake. More than 20 volunteers joined people with the Tonka Bay Marina and divers from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to pick up trash near Big Island following the Fourth of July holiday weekend. They collected around 10 bags of trash on Monday. Tonka Bay Marina owner Gabriel Jabbour said last year, the group collected at least twice that much, and several years ago, volunteers collected enough trash to fill a 40-yard dumpster.
If you have visited a farmers’ market lately, you may be wondering where all the tomatoes, corn and cucumbers are. The rainy, cool weather this spring caused farmers to get off to a late start, so many farmers are lacking the typical produce they’d be selling for this time of year and has even left some produce stalls empty at some farmers’ markets, including in Excelsior. But that hasn’t affected attendance at the farmers markets in the west metro, and you can expect homegrown cucumbers, corn and tomatoes to be available at your local farmers market in the next two or three weeks. Meanwhile, the cooler weather has been great for leafy greens and strawberries.
Congratulations @PGALumpy for your hole in one @3MOpen #GolfThatMatters pic.twitter.com/W983u3OhUT— Minnesota Is Better (@MNLakeliving) July 4, 2019
Tim Herron owes a lot of people a drink. The professional golfer from Wayzata shot a hole-in-one at the inaugural 3M Open. His ace came on the par-3 eighth hole. Lumpy, as he’s affectionately called, used a 5-iron. This was the first hole-in-one ever at the 3M Open, which was held over the weekend in Blaine. It’s an unwritten rule in golf that when someone gets a hole-in-one, they buy everyone in the bar a drink. It’s not clear how Herron celebrated his ace or if he did so with his namesake beer, Lumpy’s Lager.
Shakopee resident Jerry Hackett needed to find a new pastime when he left High Five Erectors, a steel erection company where he worked as an accountant. Hackett has been making toothpick replicas of famous landmarks for about two years, and so far has built an Eiffel Tower, Canada’s Lethbridge and Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge, to name a few. While living in northern Minnesota a few years ago, he would spend hours transforming his neighbor’s swamp cedar scraps into intricate mini cabins and houses. With no room for a workshop and gardens not allowed at his Shakopee townhome, he’s turned to a smaller method of woodworking.