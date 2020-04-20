PLYMOUTH — Hidden cultural and historic gems in the Twin Cities area, including several in the Lake Minnetonka area, are not hidden anymore, thanks to a recently released book.
“I created this for people who are curious and love to learn the backstories of familiar and unfamiliar places,” said Julie Jo Severson of Plymouth, author of "Secret Twin Cities: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure."
“There is so much nostalgia and interesting trivia in these pages,” Severson, a Minnetonka High School graduate, said in a recent interview. “I hope people gain a new appreciation for the history and inventiveness and perseverance that got us to where we are today. There is a lot of history and culture weaved through these stories.”
The book includes about 90 stories, mostly from the Twin Cities area, but also from as far away as Monticello.
"I had a big, old crinkly map on my floor all the time and I would circle the destinations,” said Severson, who began the process in the fall of 2018. “I started off by just talking to lots and lots of local people, from archivists to bartenders, and from there I just narrowed it down to those that had rich backstories and deep local ties.”
Severson, who has been invigorated by the research and results, called it unfortunate that the book’s release coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have kids home from school missing their friends; am caring for my elderly parents; and have a husband who works in an emergency room,” she said. “I take this very seriously, so for now I am encouraging people to read about and learn about history and culture and explore it later.”
She added: "It's a great book for learning about local history and culture while building bucket lists of places to visit when it's safe again to do so."
As an incentive, 10% of the proceeds from books purchased from her website, secrettwincities.com, will go to Open Arms Minnesota, a nonprofit that cooks and delivers free, nutritious meals to people living with life-threatening illnesses in the Twin Cities.
“I just had a blast doing this,” Severson said. “It gave me the opportunity to rediscover the region I live in and connect with so many interesting and passionate people. From the architect of the zigzag bridge at the Lyndale Park Peace Garden (Minneapolis) to the founders of the Women’s Drum Center (St. Paul), it’s just truly been full of remarkable connections.”
The accounts include “Mr. Jimmy’s Bench” in downtown Excelsior.
According to a legend, James “Mr. Jimmy” Hutmaker was a character who routinely roamed Excelsior streets as a kind of community ambassador. He reportedly attended a concert by The Rolling Stones at the Excelsior Amusement Park in 1964 and crossed paths the next day with lead singer Mick Jagger at Bacon's Drugstore.
Hutmaker reportedly was upset that he received a regular Coke instead of a cherry Coke, complaining to Jagger. Hutmaker then said, "You can't always get what you want,” which five years later was a song on a Rolling Stones album. References to a drugstore, prescription, Mr. Jimmy and cherry soda are in the song.
Some believe "Mr. Jimmy" instead refers to Rolling Stones producer Jimmy Miller. Hutmaker died in 2007 at age 75.
The book also includes a vignette about the sea diver character carved from a tree trunk at Vicksburg Lane and Ninth Avenue in Plymouth. Severson interviewed Jack Gause, a longtime Plymouth resident, who commissioned the sculpture. He died about two months after that interview. Severson called it an honor to interview him.
When asked about her favorite weird, wonderful and obscure places, Severson provided the following:
- Weird: Hot Sam's Antique Park in Lakeville, “where you can take a selfie with an alien or giant Tweety Bird. I love the back story of that place. It’s the epitome of what this book is trying to get at.”
- Wonderful: The confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers, referred to as Bdote by Dakota people, right below Fort Snelling. “The history of that place is just stunning. It’s an incredible place to explore. They believe that to be the center of the earth.”
- Obscure: The 60-acre sculpture garden at Caponi Art Park (Eagan) that features images of victims of volcanic eruption in the ancient city of Pompeii. “It’s just so unexpected. You have to read the online guide to this park to understand it.”
The book also features center, full-color photos by Debra Bernard of Plymouth. Severson took black and white photos and the cover photo.
So, will there be a sequel?
“It’s not out of the question,” Severson said. “This is what my appetite is for.”