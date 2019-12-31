A lot happened in the Lake Minnetonka area in 2019. The staff of the Lakeshore Weekly News looked back over the past year and gathered the top 10 news stories from 2019. Some of them were the most-clicked stories on our website, while some are topics we wrote about again and again.
What are your top 10 news stories from 2019? Post your thoughts on the Lakeshore Weekly News Facebook page or send an email to mturtinen@swpub.com.
Hundreds get sick after swimming near Big Island
Fourth of July was a memorable one for hundreds of people who swam near Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island to celebrate Independence Day.
In the days following July 4, reports began circulating on social media of people getting sick after swimming at Big Island, with Hennepin County Public Health saying they investigated more than 200 calls of people who had vomiting and/or diarrhea after visiting the popular party spot on July 4.
E. Coli was not the cause, officials said, noting they may never find the answer to what the mysterious illness was.
The problem, while gross, was fecal matter, the Minnesota Department of Health said. The solution? Stay out of the water if you have diarrhea or vomiting, the department says. And please don’t use the lake as a toilet.
In light of the outbreak, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District adopted a new marine toilet ordinance in November in hopes of preventing future illness outbreaks on the lake.
State champs and a longtime coach bids farewell
It was a big year for Lake Minnetonka-area high school sports teams, with numerous programs making it to the state tournament. We’d love to highlight every team’s accomplishments this year, but we just don’t have enough space in the newspaper. Instead, we’ll recognize a few history-making moments in sports this year.
The Wayzata High School volleyball team got to feel the state championship magic in November when it won the program’s first state volleyball championship. The Trojans’ five-game win came against previously undefeated and No. 1-ranked Eagan at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Nov. 9.
“We define competitiveness as doing whatever we have to do in this moment, this present moment to win. That was a consistent message throughout the match and throughout our season,” coach Scott Jackson said following the win.
Another big moment in high school sports this year happened in February when Leslie Swiggum, the longtime coach of the Wayzata High School dance team, walked off the dance floor for one last time after the Trojets won the Class AAA high kick competition. The night before, Wayzata won a tie-breaker over Edina for a state championship in jazz/funk.
Swiggum, 66, was the coach with the Trojets for 44 years. With her as coach, Wayzata won 13 state titles, including eight since 2006. She was also one of the pioneers of the sport, helping it gain sponsorship from the Minnesota State High School League more than 20 years ago.
“I’ve been doing this for 44 years. It’s time to pass the baton. I’ll still be around helping with stuff,” she said. “We have three grandkids, we like to travel. It was time. And the rest of the coaching staff is amazing. This program won’t suffer one iota. They are great. They are in good hands.”
Alyse Iorio began head coaching duties in the 2018-19 season, with Swiggum noting Wayzata, a perennial favorite, is in good hands.
Openings and closings
As with all years, businesses ebbed and flowed in the Lake Minnetonka area, some going out of business, some new businesses opening and some with new ideas to bring in more business.
As 2019 started, so did the business openings. iFly opened in Minnetonka in January, marking the first indoor skydiving facility in Minnesota. Meanwhile, another adrenaline-focused business called Urban Air opened in Plymouth.
As always, there was a lot of restaurant news in the Lake Minnetonka area in 2019. To name a few: Winchester and Rye, a restaurant and whiskey lounge, and Victoria Burrow, a restaurant/bar entertainment center with ax throwing, opened in Victoria. Upscale restaurant The Lake Room opened in Navarre. A Thai-French fusion spot called Lucky Street opened its doors in Plymouth. And Vann, a Norwegian seafood restaurant, opened in Spring Park.
Some businesses moved in or opened new locations in the area. In April, Boom Island Brewing moved from Minneapolis to Minnetonka, expanding its business both in physical size and production, while giving the Lake Minnetonka area another local brewery to visit.
Others included: Red Bench Bakery, based in Chaska, opened a second location in Excelsior. Wayzata gained another coffee shop on Lake Street when Penny’s Coffee opened its third location in the Twin Cities. Carbone’s Pizzeria opened a new restaurant in Long Lake.
Other businesses changed hands. In late May, a group of friends bought the Caribbean Marina in Tonka Bay, a Lake Minnetonka staple, from the Koch family who had owned it since the 1960s. The new owners said they hope to bring the Caribbean, a marina and restaurant, back to “being that destination place on the lake” that it used to be.
Other businesses closed up shop. Rumors began circling in late June that Jake O’Connor’s in Excelsior was closed for good, with the news being confirmed in early July. The owner still hasn’t publicly said why the restaurant closed, and it is not clear what will replace it.
The Dough Room, a Wayzata restaurant in the Promenade of Wayzata, closed in October after less than a year in business. The closure followed in the footsteps of the District Fresh Kitchen + Bar, which previously held the space.
While some businesses closed and others opened, some in the area found new ways to get people in the door. In September, The Suburban in Excelsior made waves when two women gave birth after they said they ate a spicy burger called The Labor Inducer. Pregnant women flocked to the restaurant in the weeks after the news broke.
Others began offering things that were trending in popularity. Minnetonka-based Famous Dave’s became the first nationwide barbecue chain to offer plant-based options. Meanwhile, Excelsior Brewing Company jumped on the seltzer train by launching its own line of hard seltzers in August, giving people who don’t like beer an option.
The election
Even though 2019 was not a presidential election year or even a midterm year, the Lake Minnetonka area held quite a bit of excitement around the election.
Election season kicked off early with Wayzata High School graduate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minnesota, announcing outside on a snowy February day that she is running for president of the United States in 2020.
Meanwhile, for the 2019 election, the area saw some local races become hot topics this fall.
It was a close call in the Minnetonka City Council Ward 3 race, which had challenger Bradley Schaeppi beating incumbent Mike Happe by three votes. This lead to a recount that upheld the original results.
In the Minnetonka School Board race, things got a little contentious for the four seats up for election on the board. Eleven candidates were in the running, including a block of four candidates who were hoping to flip the board. In the end, the three incumbents kept their seats and newcomer Christine Ritchie was elected.
Building and construction booms
It is said that Minnesota only has two seasons — winter and road construction, and 2019 was no exception. This year the Lake Minnetonka area saw lots of road construction and several developments pop up.
If you drove through Wayzata at all in 2019, you were no stranger to detours. First, the city reconfigured the Wayzata Boulevard and Superior Street intersection, and then work on the Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge began, leading to a full bridge closure for four months. The bridge over U.S. Highway 12 finally reopened in November, but it was missing the permanent no-right-turn-on-red sign, which had some residents upset. MnDOT did end up turning on the lighted no-right-turn-on-red sign daily from 3-6 p.m. to help motorists who live in the area.
Motorists in Mound and Minnetrista rejoiced in late November when County Road 44 reopened after more than a year of being closed. The project involved replacing a regional sanitary sewer pipe, with final touches on the project slated for spring 2020.
In development news, Minnetonka saw a boom in apartments with nine apartment buildings in development in May including the “ultra-luxurious” Luxe and Dominium. And late in the year, developers presented an idea to the Minnetonka City Council in December to build an apartment and hotel complex on land near the Carlson Towers.
A famous Minnetonka home was slated for demolition after the Minnetonka City Council approved a multi-home development in August. However, the Frank Lloyd Wright Jr.-designed home was saved and moved to a park in Pennsylvania.
People who live near the Hollydale Golf Course in Plymouth are fighting to save the golf course from a proposed development of 319 homes on 160-acres of property. This fight will likely continue into 2020 as a concept plan for the development has yet to be submitted to the city.
In Tonka Bay, a proposed multi-family housing development was a popular topic at City Council meetings for much of the first half of the year, with the City Council approving the PUD concept plan in June.
In Wayzata, developers are looking to redevelop the Boatworks building to add housing. This discussion is expected to continue into 2020 as the Wayzata City Council in December voted down a concept plan.
Irwin Jacobs
People across the Twin Cities were shocked to learn Irwin Jacobs killed his wife Alexandra Jacobs and then himself in a murder-suicide in their Orono home on April 10.
Alexandra Jacobs was a homemaker who spent her life raising her five children and had a passion for painting. She was a student and supporter of the Minnetonka Center for the Arts in Wayzata.
Irwin Jacobs was a prominent businessman in Minnesota known for his past ownership of Grain Belt Brewing, the Boatworks building in Wayzata and partial ownership of the Vikings.
Lone Lake mountain
bike trails
Proposed mountain biking trails at Lone Lake Park in Minnetonka prompted contentious conversations and a long line of commentators at several City Council meetings in 2019.
The bike trails, now approved and moving forward in development, faced lawsuits in the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court. Both decisions favored the city, and on Aug. 26, after six hours of discussion and public comments, the City Council approved the trails with a 5-2 vote.
The trail is expected to open in September 2020.
What local homelessness looks like
In November, Southwest News Media staff compiled vignettes of homeless life in the southwest metro. Reporters talked with those involved in the housing crisis, whether it was people directly facing homelessness or those working to help them.
Homelessness looks different for everyone experiencing it, and can be hidden in plain sight. In the suburbs, like in western Hennepin County, homelessness isn’t people staying in shelters, it is often a family staying at a friend or family member’s home or sleeping in a car.
The 2018 Minnesota Homeless Study by Wilder Research counted 10,233 Minnesotans experiencing homelessness. Of those, 4,072 people were counted in Hennepin County.
The lack of affordable housing, low wages and discriminatory housing policies are among the major factors in the rise in homelessness in Minnesota; homelessness has gone up 10% in Minnesota since 2015, according to Wilder Research.
‘THEY LIT UP WHEN THEY SAW THEM’
Kindergarten teacher Kate Marston has four dolls in her classroom. At the end of each year, she sends them off to the Dress a Dolly program at the Hopkins Activity Center, where volunteers clean the dolls and make new clothes for them.
When Marston got the dolls back this year, she was delighted to find two of the dolls were wearing hijabs.
“I think it’s important, particularly for my students who wear hijabs or whose moms wear hijabs or whose sisters wear hijabs, to see that we don’t just have to play with something that looks like the majority,” Marston said.
This story stayed at the top of our most-read list for days.
The legend
of Lou
Rumors of a large fish swimming in Lake Minnetonka have circled for years, but stories of the monster fish, called Lou by some, was just an urban legend. That was until the summer of 2019 when Lou became legendary after reports of several Lou sightings in the lake.
It all started with Mark Gjengdahl, a spearfisherman primarily for carp, who was snorkeling in Lake Minnetonka on May 13, 2019, when he spotted a giant fish he believed to be a sturgeon swimming in Gray’s Bay. He took videos of the fish and shared it with Lakeshore Weekly News.
As the summer progressed, a few others reached out to the paper to say they spotted Lou, sending in their photos of the monster fish in Lake Minnetonka.
The plot thickened in July, when two Edina boys caught a massive sturgeon on Minnehaha Creek. They snapped a photo and released the big fish back into the creek. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources worked to catch the fish to release it somewhere where it could thrive, but it evaded capture. Anglers who’ve seen Lou are confident it is the same fish, with some noting they have similar markings.
We may never know if Lou is the same sturgeon that was spotted in the creek, but Gray’s Bay does drain into Minnehaha Creek.