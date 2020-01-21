Wahlburgers

The burger joint Wahlburgers is set to open in Maple Grove on Feb. 11. This will be the second location in Minnesota.

 Submitted photo

MAPLE GROVE — Minnesota’s second Wahlburgers restaurant is slated to open on Feb. 11 in Maple Grove, Hy-Vee, a grocery store chain, said in a Jan. 21 news release.

The 6,100-square-foot franchise location will be at 11852 Elm Creek Blvd. N in Maple Grove, the release said. The other Minnesota Wahlburgers is at Mall of America in Bloomington.

Wahlburgers’ menu will include signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, homestyle sides, salads, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, as well as a full bar with adult shakes and floats.

Chef Paul Wahlberg started Wahlburgers with his brothers, Mark and Donnie Wahlburg. Hy-Vee builds, owns and operates six Wahlburgers locations, including the Mall of America store, and plans to build, own and operate 26 restaurants.

Tags

Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Lakeshore Weekly News and Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

Events

Recommended for you