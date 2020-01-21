MAPLE GROVE — Minnesota’s second Wahlburgers restaurant is slated to open on Feb. 11 in Maple Grove, Hy-Vee, a grocery store chain, said in a Jan. 21 news release.
The 6,100-square-foot franchise location will be at 11852 Elm Creek Blvd. N in Maple Grove, the release said. The other Minnesota Wahlburgers is at Mall of America in Bloomington.
Wahlburgers’ menu will include signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, homestyle sides, salads, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, as well as a full bar with adult shakes and floats.
Chef Paul Wahlberg started Wahlburgers with his brothers, Mark and Donnie Wahlburg. Hy-Vee builds, owns and operates six Wahlburgers locations, including the Mall of America store, and plans to build, own and operate 26 restaurants.