A person who works at the Walgreens in Wayzata has a presumed case of COVID-19, so the store has temporarily closed.
Walgreens in a statement said it was notified Friday, March 20, that a team member has a presumed case of the virus, noting they have not been in the store since March 18.
"In accordance with our established protocols, CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the store is temporarily closed for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises. We promptly notified and followed the guidance of the Minnesota public health department. We have contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined," the statement said.
The store is expected to reopen on Monday. In the meantime, customers can visit the nearby Walgreens located at 4950 County Road 101 in Minnetonka.