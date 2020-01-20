WAYZATA — The Wayzata Art Experience is taking a break this year due to road construction in downtown Wayzata, according to a Jan. 20 news release from the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce.
The annual event, which features more than 100 artists displaying and selling their works, was scheduled for June 27-28, on Lake Street in downtown Wayzata.
“After extensive conversations with the committee and the city of Wayzata, we have decided that due to major construction in downtown Wayzata, it is in the best interest of our artists, sponsors and our guests to rest this year,” the release said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to welcoming you back in 2021.”
Construction on Lake Street will begin in March, with the project slated to be finished in September. The Chamber notes the “greatest impact on the street” is scheduled to happen during the event.
The Chamber said it considered “all options,” including moving the event, but ultimately decided to cancel it for this year.
“Although we are disappointed and will miss the Wayzata Art Experience this year, we believe our location is a vital part of the Art Experience’s success, overlooking Lake Minnetonka, and we won’t settle for anything less,” the release said.
The 2021 Wayzata Art Experience is on the calendar for June 26-27, 2021, the Chamber said.