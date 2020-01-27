WAYZATA — Two Wayzata based custom luxury home builders are joining forces.

Streeter & Associates and Elevation Homes are combining efforts under the Streeter name, a Jan. 27 news release says.

“As we evaluated our businesses, it became clear that we could offer Streeter and Elevation customers access to a broader range of services, materials and craftspeople by combining our operations, expertise, and systems,” said Steven Streeter, president of Streeter. “Essentially, we’re taking the very best of both companies — our best practices — to create a new organization that is more aligned with what today’s customers demand in custom-built homes.”

Streeter & Associates custom builds luxury homes valued at $4 million and up. Steven and Kevin Streeter founded the company 35 years ago. Elevation Homes, which was formed by Street in 2006, builds homes in the $1 million to $4 million range, the release says.

Streeter will have more than 50 full-time employees, the release notes. Steven Streeter will lead the company. Nate Wissink is vice president of business development and Bill Costello is the director of operations.

