PLYMOUTH — With an eye on sustainability, four elementary schools in the Wayzata School District have removed single-use plastic water bottles from their cafeterias.
Gleason Lake Elementary and Sunset Hill Elementary are the most recent schools in the district to remove the 10-ounce bottles, with Gleason Lake stopping its use after winter break and Sunset Hill the week of Feb. 17, according to Culinary Express Assistant Supervisor Anne-Marie Milbert.
The schools join two other elementary schools that have stopped selling single-use plastic water bottles. Kimberly Lane Elementary dropped the water bottles in late October 2019, while Meadow Ridge Elementary stopped using them in December 2019.
“The main objective varied by site, but the overall theme was to reduce plastic waste and speed up our lunch lines,” Milbert said.
Milbert said the decision to stop using single-use plastic water bottles is made on an individual school level because the district wants to make sure students still have access to water throughout the school day.
“Our hope is that by working closely with the school principals before we stop providing plastic water bottles, we can come up with a solution that works for each school and have a plan in place to make sure our students have either a reusable water bottle or convenient access to water,” Milbert said.
The move at Gleason Lake and Sunset Hill came after a push from parents, students and staff. Last year, Milbert met with a group of fifth-grade students who were concerned about plastic waste and presented ideas to reduce that waste.
“As a department, we are also looking to reduce our plastic waste in other areas as well by testing reusable Bento Boxes at some of our elementary and middle school sites,” Milbert said.
Milbert anticipates the other elementary schools will follow suit and get rid of single-use plastic water bottles, but the decision ultimately falls in their hands.
Wayzata’s middle schools and high school do sell 20-ounce single-use plastic water bottles.
Wayzata Public Schools is not the only district looking at reducing plastic waste. Earlier this school year, the Excelsior Lions Club donated 830 reusable water bottles to Excelsior Elementary School, part of the Minnetonka School District, after a second-grader approached the principal about students having access to reusable water bottles so they don’t use the plastic ones that get tossed after one use.