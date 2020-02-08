PLYMOUTH — Wayzata High School is hosting its third annual Career and Technical Education Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
All ninth- through 12th-grade students can interact with employees and educational institutions in various career fields and learn about careers that offer apprenticeships and other opportunities.
The fair will feature representatives from more than 50 careers, trades, businesses, technical and community colleges and specialty schools. Exhibitors will offer virtual technology to simulate various career paths so students can get a hands-on experience of real, high-demand jobs.
The Career and Technical Education Fair will be held during the school day on Feb. 19 at Wayzata High School’s upper commons, 4955 Peony Lane N in Plymouth. It will also be open to students and parents from 4-7 p.m. during parent-teacher conferences. There will be a Career Pathways/Technical Education Panel Discussion at 6 p.m., followed by a post-high school planning event hosted by the school’s counselors.