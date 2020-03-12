PLYMOUTH — Wayzata Public Schools is putting in place a few new protocols as more cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) are confirmed in Minnesota.
In an email to staff and families on March 12, Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson said the Minnesota Department of Health is recommending reducing the frequency of large gatherings to help limit the spread of the virus and the district wants to limit visitors so the custodial staff can focus on keeping the buildings clean and safe.
As a result, the district has announced new protocols through April 6. They are:
- All evening and weekend school-sponsored activities and events being held in district buildings are canceled through April 6. This includes concerts, PTO/A events, etc.
- All Community Education evening and weekend classes, activities and facility rentals in all district buildings are canceled through April 6.
- All field trips and other off-campus learning experiences are canceled through April 6.
Anderson said as long as schools remain open, after-school programs like Wayzata Kids (Home Base), WISHES youth classes, high school and middle school practices will continue to be open.
“Our staff is working diligently to put together age-appropriate online and other learning experiences for students in the event we must close schools,” Anderson said. “ Additionally, it's important that families make contingency plans in the event that schools close. It's possible that such a closure could occur on relatively short notice. Having "short-term" and "longer-term" plans are advisable.”
The school district will provide more information and guidance as necessary, Anderson said, noting the district is monitoring the evolving situation in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health.
As of March 12, nine cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Minnesota, including one in Hennepin County.