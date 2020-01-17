PLYMOUTH — West Adult Basic Education (ABE) is looking for volunteers, according to a Jan. 15 news release.
The group is looking for tutors, teachers and program support assistants in English (English Second Language), GED, citizenship, reading and writing, math, and computer and employment skills, the release says.
Volunteers are needed at the Maple Plain (5050 Independence St.) and Plymouth (1605 County Road 101) locations, the release says.
ABE volunteers need to be dependable, prompt and patient, respectful of differences, strong communicators, have excellent interpersonal skills, trained in a pre-service workshop, and committed to working one to three hours weekly for six months, the release says.
West ABE is a free program that assists those ages 17 and older not enrolled in high school. The program is supported by the Minnesota Literacy Council, the release says.
West Adult Basic Education’s website for volunteers is westabe.org/volunteers.