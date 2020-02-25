MINNETRISTA — The Westonka School Board approved a revised 2019-2020 budget on Feb. 10, according to Superintendent Kevin Borg’s Borg Report.
The revised 2019-2020 general operating budget was approved at $32,765,761 for the operating budget in revenues and $33,058,171 in expenditures. This includes a projected decrease in the district’s fund balance, Borg says.
The district brought in more revenue this year due to increased enrollment, but expenditures increased to due staff additions, Borg says.
Borg notes that the community’s support of the district’s operating levy in November was beneficial in the district’s ability to operate without impacting class sizes and programming.
Over the next several months, the administration will challenge the district’s operational expenses and look at ways to increase revenue. The School Board will approve a 2020-2021 budget in April, Borg says.