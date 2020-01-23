Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the east side of The Marsh, a fitness and wellness center at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka.
This landmark seemed to be pretty obvious for many Lakeshore Weekly News readers, as we received more guesses than we typically do for a where the heck is it photo. Congratulations to everyone who guessed correctly, including: Elane Pepin of Plymouth, Kathy Grant of Minnetonka, Barb Sichel, Stephanie Humenny of Minnetonka, Lynda Pedersen of Wayzata, Erin Bouma of Crystal, Jenny Ostlund of Minnetonka, Gigi Jabbour, Bev Norling of Minnetonka, Annette Shireman, Pam O’Connell of Minnetonka, Abby Day of Eden Prairie, Jan Corkery of Minnetonka, Karla Frigard of Mound, Mollie Wulff of Excelsior, Mary Davy of Minnetonka, Stephanie Nichols and Melinda Colwell of Deephaven.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.