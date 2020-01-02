Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the gazebo and play structures at the Cottagewood Children’s Park on Cottagewood Avenue between Western Road and Park Place in Deephaven.
The 0.75-acre park, which features two playgrounds, a gazebo, picnic tables, a sculpture and water fountain, is across the street from the Cottagewood General Store. According to the city of Deephaven’s website, the Hazeltine sisters grazed their donkeys at the park until 1918 when they were banned from the park by the City Council.
Congratulations to Katie Liegel, Kathy Coppo of Shorewood, Barbara Gleason of Shorewood, Tory Schalkle of Wayzata and Robyn Thomas of Chanhassen, who all guessed the photo correctly.
