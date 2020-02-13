Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken at the Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St.
Congratulations to Judy Corson of Minnetonka, Annette Scott of Orono, Linda Fritz of Victoria, Ken Huskins of Shorewood, Val Stuessi, Barb Gleason of Shorewood, Eileen Grady of Minnetrista, Jenninfer Rosengren of Spring Park, Emma Cafarella of Victoria and Elaine Hastings, who all guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.