WAYZATA — Barb Carey says there is a big problem with the media’s representation of ice fishers, and she’s working on the solution.
Carey, who lives in Wisconsin, is part of the Women Ice Angler Project (WIAP). It’s a group that seeks to increase the number of photos of female ice anglers in catalogs and other media, while also teaching those anglers some important skills.
“If a woman spends $3,000 on ice fishing gear and then gets a catalog and sees only men, she might start to get resentful,” Carey told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The WIAP hosts one event a year and this year it will be on Lake Minnetonka (the exact bay will be chosen closer to the event). It will be four days long, running from Wednesday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 1, although Saturday is the only day open for general female anglers.
The first three days are to gather media content. The group invites nine media groups to come take videos and photos of the five members of the WIAP team on the ice, fishing, in ice houses and participating in this year’s theme: sleeping on the ice.
On Saturday, anglers who register for the event can go ice shack to ice shack near Navarre to learn skills that include drilling holes, ice safety, hooking bait and using flasher electronics and underwater cameras.
Then they will fish. They’ll be looking for pan fish during the day and hopefully some walleyes overnight, Carey said.
While most women attending are from the Midwest, there will be folks coming from all over the United States, including Arizona and Tennessee, to participate in the event, she said.
The event has been going on since 2015. The group has been all over Minnesota and Wisconsin, from Lake of the Woods County in Minnesota to Ashton, Wisconsin, on Lake Superior last year. This is the first year the event has been in the Twin Cities area.
Even after all of the events, Carey has still seen some magazines come out with not a single photo of a woman ice angler.
“The sport is increasing in popularity and women are excluded from marketing materials,” Carey said.
Women anglers
in Minnesota
While more women are hunting in Minnesota, female angling is not increasing in the same way, said Jenifer Wical, the marketing coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Fish and Wildlife Division.
The DNR does not specifically keep track of how many female ice anglers there are in the state. The DNR has learned in its surveys that 35% of people with fishing licenses through the DNR are female, and more than half of all those with fishing licenses go ice fishing.
Minnesota has twice the participation in fishing compared to other states when looking at fishing license numbers, and Wical said more people are spending time ice fishing overall.
The DNR is working to increase the number of women out on the lakes, according to Wical. The program “Becoming an Outdoor Women” is targeted toward women looking to learn more about all types of outdoor sports, including fishing. Meanwhile, the DNR’s “I can fish” program, while not just targeted at women, teaches many women fishing skills.