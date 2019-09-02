Two stops at the 2-yard line, Minnetonka was unable to hold out Eastview a third time.
The Lightning rallied back from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, knocking off Minnetonka 21-17 with a winning score with 4.3 seconds remaining.
Max Sherwin found DJ Barber on a rainbow throw in the back of the end zone for the final two yards to finish off week one Aug. 29 in Apple Valley.
Zach Miller’s second touchdown of the game with 5:49 remaining shrunk the Minnetonka advantage to 17-14.
The Skippers scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter for the 17-7 lead.
First-year quarterback Luke Tollefson, who tied the game for the Skippers with a 10-yard dart around the end in the second quarter, added a second score from a yard out at 14-7.
Kicker Pierce Zabilla connected on a 22-yard field goal for Minnetonka’s final points.
The Skippers open the home schedule at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 against St. Michael-Albertville. The Knights beat Maple Grove 27-6 in week one.
WHITE HAWKS
TOUGH IN OPENER
Nick Hendler’s 3-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds remaining in regulation ended a shutout bid for visiting Mound-Westonka in 29-8 decision over Holy Family Catholic Aug. 29 in Victoria.
The White Hawks held leads of 7-0, 14-0 and 20-0 through the first, second and third quarters.
Sophomore Tyler Von Bank threw for three touchdowns for Mound-Westonka, two to back Adam Nobs, who totaled three scores for the game.
Hendler was held to 26 yards on 15 rushes with Jakob Lenzmeier the top rusher with 59 yards on six carries.
Jacob Kirsch and Carver Kasper combined for 4-of-12 passing for 20 yards and two interceptions.
Tien Foudray caught a 2-point conversion from Kasper in the closing minute.
Hendler and Mark Roane led the Fire with 12 and 11 tackles, respectively. Will Zay had a sack and interception on defense with Chris Bauer also intercepting a pass.
Holy Family Catholic is home again in week two at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 against Dassel-Cokato. The Chargers beat Little Falls 28-0 in a week-one match-up Aug. 30.