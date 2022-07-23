A front-page article titled “A Post-Roe Future” appeared in the July 16, 2022, issue of the Shakopee Valley News, and the piece strongly suggested that domestic violence would increase because of the recent Supreme Court decision.
Most outrageous was the statement “... homicide is a leading cause of death during pregnancy and the postpartum period in the United States.” I read the article cited (Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2021), and the number given was 3.62 homicides per 100,000 live births, or about 135 murders of pregnant/postpartum women per year.
While every murder is a tragedy, this number pales in comparison to the approximately 15,000 women of child-bearing age who die of drug overdoses each year or the 5,000 who die in vehicle accidents. It is a travesty to propose a connection between Roe v Wade and homicide.
Another term used seemingly to arouse emotions was “reproductive coercion,” and the article said that “multiple abusive behaviors fall under this category.” Apparently, it is abuse if a man encourages his pregnant partner to choose adoption or to form a nuclear family instead of an abortion. We don’t know the proportion of men who encourage their partners to seek an abortion of an unplanned pregnancy versus the number who encourage carrying the baby to full term, but is one coercive and the other not?
I’m glad that we have Southern Valley Alliance, along with several other agencies in Scott County who serve victims of domestic violence. But the suggestion that Roe v Wade will somehow increase domestic abuse is far-fetched at best. Many would say that having fewer abortions lowers the level of violence in our society, not increases it.
Joseph E. Schiller
Shakopee