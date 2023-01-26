“Oligarchy: a small group of people having control of a country, organization, or institution: the ruling oligarchy of military men around the president.” I start with this definition in response to a recent letter supporting unlimited spending by PACs and Super PACs. The writer claims restricting political spending will restrict free speech and will “end America as we know it, and the end of our most precious rights.”
So why did I start with the definition of oligarchy? Because that is the direction our America is headed. In 2000, the wealthiest 1% of the population controlled a little over 30% of the nation’s wealth and in 2019 that share jumped to about 5% to almost 40%. The next 9% of the U.S. population saw its share in the same period jump from about 37% to about 38%, and the bottom 90% over the same period saw their share fall from about 31% to 23%.
The net is that today the richest 10%, about 30 million, control about 77% of the nation’s wealth while the bottom 300 million have less than a quarter. The top 1%, or about 3 million, are approaching twice the wealth of the bottom 90% of about 300 million Americans. (The source for the statistics listed above is the Washington Center for Equitable Growth: www.equitablegrowth.org/the-distribution-of-wealth-in-the-united-states-and-implications-for-a-net-worth-tax/).
Because of this growing wealth gap and lack of controls on political contributions to and from PACs, we are seeing a growing influence of the wealthy on our government. That is the reason I started with the definition of oligarchy. We see Russia with Putin in power supported by his friends—the wealthy oligarchs. The common people are just there to fight the wars. I see our nation headed in the same direction with the uncontrolled political contributions of the super-rich gaining greater influence in our elections and government.
So are we violating the right to free speech? Free speech is not without limits, and I am not convinced corporations and PACs have a right to free speech. Do you believe that U.S. Rep. George Santos from New York has the right to lie about his education, job history, family history and even his religion in political ads to get elected? I know I do not believe our Constitution gives anyone the right to do anything if it hurts the American people and the country.
Jim Weygand
Carver