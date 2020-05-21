Let me begin by saying I’ve had kids in District 112 schools for 13 years. Overall I’ve been very pleased and think they have gotten a quality education and have had great teachers.
Since the pandemic hit, our district has worked admirably hard to pivot to online learning and to deliver meals, and overall I think they’ve done well with those efforts in terrible circumstances. The teachers are working hard, and it's appreciated.
In my view, however, where our district has really been asleep at the wheel, is with our high schoolers and particularly our seniors. The administration has not facilitated any genuine connection to, or empathy towards, our seniors.
A few generic mass emails and tweets aren’t good enough. On the news and social media we see other schools making genuine efforts. Such as a cap and gown pickup, with signs of support and love for the seniors, teachers safely distanced, but cheering and clapping for seniors.
Our cap and gown pickup? Someone in a mask barking into a walkie-talkie while telling us to hurry up; not a single sign or show of emotional or moral support or celebration.
On the news and social media we see other schools with seniors’ names chalk painted on the football field; or sidewalk chalked in front of the school. Yard signs. Photo prop set-ups for students to take selfies in front of their school. Administrators and teachers doing safe yard visits to connect with students. Efforts like that to help students process and say goodbye.
Ours? Nothing. We have seen better support from Mayor Elise Ryan, who hung signs of support in downtown Chanhassen, than we have seen from our district or high schools.
The yard signs you might see in a senior’s yard were organized in a hurry by worried parents; the district hasn’t done anything.
Then came the announcement by the MDE about graduation ceremonies. Still, nothing from our administration.
Our nearest neighbor districts, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, siphon away a lot of our kids to open enrollment. By Friday evening, those districts had communication out to their students and parents — and their communication included commitments to going forward with graduation ceremonies in late summer with safe social distancing.
Ours? Nothing. Not a communication to the students, not the parents, not a plan. A newspaper article saying graduation is canceled.
It is pretty clear which districts are willing to get creative and commit a lot of time and effort to help their seniors through a terrible transition. I am saddened at the lack of creativity, the lack of communication, and the lack of effort by ours.
Our seniors deserve better.
Jessica Maher
Chanhassen