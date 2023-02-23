Since the legislative session began on Jan. 3, the Minnesota House of Representatives has hit the ground running. One of the first bills we passed with unanimous support was authorizing $315.5 million in federal funding for road construction on Minnesota’s highway system.
As a new legislator serving on the House Sustainable Infrastructure Committee, I was grateful for the opportunity to vet the legislation and advance it to improve the 4,986 miles of highway in poor condition.
The 2021 federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which earned bipartisan support, will deliver significant investments to Minnesota over the next five years. This new funding will allow us to rebuild our roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. Minnesota is expected to receive approximately $4.8 billion over the next five years in federal funding for highways and bridges.
Locally, I’m carrying legislation to fix West 82nd Street West and the surrounding trails from Bavaria Road to Highway 41 through Victoria, Chaska and Chanhassen. With an anticipated population growth of 49% in Carver County by 2040, our residents expect updates to the dated, dirt roadway to meet the needs of our developing region and our modern transportation needs.
I’m also leading efforts to authorize a lease levy for a transportation hub for our schools in Eastern Carver County: Bluff Creek Elementary, Carver Elementary, Chanhassen Elementary, Clover Ridge Elementary, Jonathan Elementary, La Academia & Kinder Academy and Victoria Elementary. Currently, there is no centralized location to safely store our Independent School District 112’s transportation vehicles and buses. Local officials have also indicated this is a necessary first step to protect the quality of transportation our students rely on.
Looking ahead, I’m excited about more opportunities we have as a community to build our infrastructure up and out to grow our local economy, keep more people safe on the roads and help ensure everyone can thrive. These initiatives include expanding Highway 5 to manage the congestion delays during peak traffic times, tackling the above average crash rates on Highway 7 and making sure we’re filling gaps and addressing safety concerns for cyclists and pedestrians.
Your collaboration and input are critical in these local endeavors as I work for you and our neighbors at the Capitol. Please feel free to contact me anytime at rep.lucy.rehm@house.mn.gov. It’s an honor to represent you in St. Paul.
State Rep. Lucy Rehm
Chanhassen
[Editors note: Rehm, a Democrat, represents House District 48B]