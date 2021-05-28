I am disappointed in State Rep. Greg Boe (R-Chanhassen). I feel he does not represent his whole district.
He “passed” on a vote to condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection and support the 2020 election results. He signed on to a voter ID bill (HF0293).
He co-sponsored a dangerous “stand your ground” bill, and has not supported gun violence prevention bills in the past.
I was quite surprised that after being hospitalized recently for COVID, he did not take that opportunity to discuss the importance of vaccination.
I wish he would stand more for equality, support public education, common-sense gun safety measures, and truly support the police.
When Boe will not condemn the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, he demonstrates no support for police officers. Boldly condemning the Jan. 6 insurrection is a definite sign of support for police officers; anything less is no support at all.
Kathy Perschmann
Chaska