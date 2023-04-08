This letter is in response to Lynne Silva-Breen’s recent column, “Like Sports, the church can change with the times,” which was published in the March 25 issue of the Pacer.
Breen states, “One of the biggest points of pain for me in our tradition is our old language about God…The Western church is so wedded to masculine names and pronouns for God that to break with that tradition at all is to invite rage and threats. We use the masculine when we speak of Jesus. But as we think of the fullness of God, masculine language is not enough…There is a growing wave of Christian theologians and public leaders who are committed to speaking, preaching and praying to God using as few pronouns as possible.”
While my retort won't include rage or threats, it is going to include Biblical truth and scripture about God the Father and His son, Jesus, as males, and the incredible love and life-saving gift they offer.
The entire first book of the Bible, Genesis, states who God is and shows us his power as it details creation. Genesis 1:27, states, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”
John 3:16, states, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son (Jesus), that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” To diminish Jesus to a discussion of pronouns diminishes his gift. Good Friday and Easter focus on Jesus’s sacrifice on the cross and his resurrection from the dead. Jesus went to the cross for each and every one of us. He took our sin and shame when he died. And he rose again to save us and give us eternal life (Matthew 27:32-Matthew 28:10).
The deep “fullness of God” (Breen’s words) is beautifully captured in Romans 8:38-39: “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels or demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Oh, what a deep and compassionate love this tells us he has for us. Lamentations 3:22-23 tells us more: “Because of the Lord’s great love…his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
In this writing, I have only scratched the surface of God’s inspired word. But these few verses clearly define God and Jesus as male. Thank you, God the Father and your son, Jesus, that in your word, we can find truth. Thank you that that truth is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8).
Jennifer Morrell
Savage