Hello! I am writing this letter to introduce the community to Team 112.
We are a group of parents, teachers, and community member volunteers who live and work in District 112. Our mission is to support public education in Eastern Carver County through a coalition of community support for our teachers and staff. Think of us as a district-wide PTO.
Our group formed after the 2019 failed referendum, because we believed the failure of the referendum was not due to a lack of support from our community, but rather a lack of connection amongst the community.
Team 112 is not a political group, because education should not be political. We are not sponsored by District 112. We are just a group of residents who believe healthy public schools lead to healthy communities, and we want to do our part in supporting our teachers and advocating for our school district.
Over the next year, Team 112 will be hosting Community Connection events, virtual for now, to help bring awareness to the great things happening in our district; to better explain how our district works; and to help connect members of the community with each other.
On April 7, Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams will be giving an update on the district. Robin Gordon, director of Equity and Inclusion at ECCS, will be speaking and answering questions on April 27. And on May 25, Chris Commers, president of the Chaska Education Association, will be helping clarify and demystify educational standards.
We want to invite the community to learn more about Team 112 at Team112.org. There you can get more information about our group, learn how to join, and watch recordings of our Community Connection events. Help us to make Eastern Carver County Schools the best they can be!
Lisa Rock
Chaska