Regarding the banning of the Amadeus hot air balloon at the 2023 Hudson Hot Air Balloon festival, which was reported in a Feb. 9 online story by Southwest News Media:
My name is Charles Markert and I am the artist that created the balloon. I paint artwork on hot air balloons to be flown in the sky. They are my canvas. I have created artwork for seventy years. And I have never had anyone protest my artwork before. Outside of Minnesota, the Amadeus balloon has been joyfully celebrated and exhibited around the world — from California, Germany, and other places throughout Europe.
The artwork on the Amadeus balloon represents the Baroque romantic style, a Midsummer Festival, and introduces an opportunity to teach children about the stories that come from artists of that period in history. It also teaches our children that the human body form is to be celebrated and not to be ashamed about. Just like, breast feeding mothers are not exhibiting lewd behavior. The Amadeus balloon tells a story of playful frolicking and happiness — a real celebration of life, something that most of today’s students lack, because they are indoors and plugged into their technology too much.
The original complaint came from E.P. Rock Elementary school and it saddens me that it happened. As an artist, I had no intention of offending anyone, especially young children. I have raised ten children, five girls and five boys, all healthy and articulate. They appreciate the bodies that God has given us.
Only one percent of the balloon depicts a bare breast, and it represents a beautiful nymph floating in the sky. The rest, 99 percent of the balloon artwork, is apparently not offensive. I will not apologize for the majestic beauty of the Amadeus balloon. I spent over 1,000 hours creating the artwork for this balloon, and I relied heavily on the support of my family members, who were models.
In conclusion, Amadeus is the most beautiful balloon that I have created, and it saddens me that it cannot be shared at the event with a community that I love, and with my fellow balloonists.
My sincere regrets to Tim and Jodi Markert, the owners of the beautiful Amadeus balloon, for not being able to display Amadeus.
Charles Markert
Minneapolis