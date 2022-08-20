Dear editor,
I was very disappointed to learn that I had missed the primary election this year. Not a native person of Minnesota, I haven’t the experience of those who are.
I kept the Prior Lake American newspapers from the past two weeks and reviewed them to find mention of the primary only in two letters to the editor. Nowhere was a voting list to be found. Nowhere did they feature it in an article. Seems like that’s an important function of the newspaper.
Looks like Pratt won over Nurse Natalie, but, gee, where was the notice to go vote? It should matter enough to not merely rely on two readers to pay to put letters to the editor about the primary candidates. I’m not looking for partisan comments — just factual notices of our elections. Who, where and when is enough. But a questionnaire to and from the candidates would be nice.
I do expect the news outlet to step it up.
Thank you.
JulieAnn Worthen
Prior Lake