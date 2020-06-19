A letter appeared in the June 11 Chaska Herald ("Not a safe way to vote") in opposition to my original letter in the Herald’s previous issue regarding vote by mail.
In it, the author claims that that there were 30 million missing ballots between 2012-2018, citing an article from the Heritage Foundation.
The Heritage Foundation is a right-wing think tank. It provides scant evidence that the claims in the article cited exist.
The Heritage Foundation’s own database of voter fraud shows just how rare voter fraud is. The database contains 1,285 proven instances of voter fraud. It spans 20 years and all 50 states. Doing the math, that averages 1.285 incidents per state, per year.
In the 2016 election, Minnesota had 2,968,281 voters. Using Heritage’s figures, incidents of voter fraud occur at a rate of .000000433. This hardly seems like massive fraud. Additionally, these numbers contain all types of voter fraud — ineligible voting, impersonation fraud at the polls, buying votes, ballot petition fraud, false registrations, duplicate voting, altering the vote count, illegal “assistance” at the polls and fraudulent use of absentee ballots.
Imagine how many zeros would have to be added to the rate if you only counted mail-in ballots. It is clear that voter fraud is an over-hyped and untrue campaign to limit voters and suppress votes.
You simply cannot equate standing in line at the polls with many other people for what can be hours with running into a grocery store for necessary food. There will be fewer election judges willing to risk their health, therefore there will be longer lines.
It is up to each individual if they want to visit their polling place in person, but no one should have to risk their lives to exercise their rights when safe alternatives exist.
COVID-19 is real. It may spike and it may not. We simply don’t know. Be prepared and request your absentee ballot now.
Judy Dunbar
Chaska