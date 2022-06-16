A few years ago there were fairly serious plans to build a much larger Chaska library and the second choice was the Guardian Angels school.
The favored bus barn site has not worked out, and the existing library no longer has access to the meeting room or as much space near the entrance.
The Mystery Book Club I participate in has had to meet behind a screen by the fireplace while another activity took place in the rest of that little area.
I’m not sure who really makes the decisions about the library, but between the City Council and some business interests it seems to be a low priority.
The GA school is an old building with a lot of character that I believe is worth preserving in a town full of every-house-looks-the-same developments.
The church across the street has been beautifully preserved and I think the school could be turned into a library we could be proud of (and more) if a good architect was retained to plan a renovation.
Doug Schanzenbach
Chaska